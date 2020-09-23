Carabao Cup round-up: Kai Havertz hat-trick inspires emphatic Chelsea victory

Kai Havertz's hat-trick spearheaded Chelsea's 6-0 Carabao Cup hammering of Barnsley as Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell enjoyed promising Blues debuts.

Germany playmaker Havertz bagged his first Chelsea goals, relishing a more central role as Frank Lampard's men overpowered their Championship opponents.

Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley and Olivier Giroud also found the net in a dominant Chelsea display at Stamford Bridge.

Toni Rudiger's omission for Chelsea's squad for the second match in a row left the Germany defender eyeing a loan exit before the October 5 transfer deadline.

Silva's arrival could push Rudiger down the pecking order in west London, with the Brazil stalwart adding immediate organisation in an authoritative hour's work.

Fikayo Tomori's return to the first team fold could compound Rudiger's situation, and the 27-year-old could now seek a move during this window.

Elsewhere, Joelinton's brace helped Newcastle on their way to a 7-0 demolition of 10-man Morecambe.

Having been humbled at home to Brighton on Sunday, Steve Bruce's men emphatically booked a fourth-round trip to Newport as his much-changed side ran amok at the empty Mazuma Stadium.

Joelinton netted twice as Newcastle hit five in an opening period made all the more difficult for Morecambe by Toumani Diagouraga's red card, with the hosts digging deep to restrict the Premier League side to just two more after the break.

There were plenty of big names on display despite Bruce's nine changes in Lancashire, where Joelinton gave the visitors an early lead.

Miguel Almiron rounded the goalkeeper to add another, before Jacob Murphy curled home and the Magpies' Brazilian frontman scored a screamer from distance.

The League Two side saw Diagouraga sent off for a lunge on Sean Longstaff before Isaac Hayden smashed home in stoppage time as Newcastle scored five first-half goals in a match for the first time since 1993.

The second period was one of damage limitation for Derek Adams' Shrimps, who only conceded Jamaal Lascelles' header and a Sam Lavelle own goal despite the continuing one-way traffic.

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was left wishing he had been rested for the 5-2 win at League One side Fleetwood after two errors of judgement made for an awkward night.

The visitors were coasting at half-time through two Richarlison goals only for England's number one to blunder three minutes after the restart.

Pickford, one of five players retained from Saturday's victory over West Brom, dithered over a clearance virtually under his own crossbar and it was charged down to allow substitute Mark Duffy a free shot.

Alex Iwobi looked to have rescued his team-mate with a goal less than two minutes later only for more indecision from Pickford, who sat out the previous round last week to allow Joao Virginia to make his debut, to lead to another goal.

Having started to come for Glenn Whelan's far-post cross he changed his mind and, when Ched Evans returned the ball, Pickford got a hand to Callum Camps' overhead kick which was straight at him but could not keep it out.

For the second time in 10 minutes Ancelotti was left speechless and shaking his head in his technical area.

It made for an uncomfortable final half-hour even after Bernard fired home a fourth and substitute Moise Kean scored with Everton's last kick of the night.