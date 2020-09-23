‘We’ve got limited funds’ – David Sullivan defends West Ham’s lack of signings

'I can’t go and sign two or three players the manager (David Moyes) doesn’t want or we’d have a civil war at West Ham because I don’t pick the players'
‘We’ve got limited funds’ – David Sullivan defends West Ham’s lack of signings

David Sullivan has come under fire at West Ham. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Wednesday, September 23, 2020 - 11:57 AM
Andy Sims

David Sullivan has defended West Ham’s lack of transfer activity after all but ruling out a renewed move for James Tarkowski.

Burnley have turned down two bids for centre-half Tarkowski, who turns 28 in November, and the cash-strapped Hammers are now looking elsewhere for defensive reinforcements.

Co-owner Sullivan told talkSPORT: “We’ve got two or three bids in but the benchmark is very high.

“We’ve got limited funds. If we had £400million to spend and someone said spend 10 per cent of it, £40million, on a 28-year-old centre-back from a Premier League club who will remain nameless, you’d probably get the player out.

James Tarkowski was David Moyes’ top target (Peter Powell/PA)

“But to spend your entire budget on a 28-year-old centre-back, you’re struggling. We’re going to get no gate money, possibly all season. We’ve got to keep the club afloat and pay the wages.

“I can’t go and sign two or three players the manager (David Moyes) doesn’t want or we’d have a civil war at West Ham because I don’t pick the players. Our manager is a manager, not a coach.

“I cannot say for sure we are going to sign anybody, and as each day passes I get more depressed. There’s no point saying otherwise.

Grady Diangana was sold to West Brom (Oli Scarff/PA)

“We’ll go a little bit more but we can’t pay double what you value a player at. We haven’t got the money, the club would go bankrupt. These are difficult times.”

Sullivan also moved to explain the controversial sale of Grady Diangana, which led to more unrest among fans and some players.

Young wideman Diangana’s £18million switch to West Brom prompted captain Mark Noble to tweet that he was “gutted, angry and sad”.

Sullivan added: “It was a decision made because we have eight wingers. We’ve got too many wingers.

“Robert Snodgrass played as a holding midfielder against Hull last night. Felipe Anderson is a wonderful player, Andriy Yarmolenko scored two and had two assists last night.

“We’ve got a very unbalanced squad. Unfortunately at the moment the players the manager wants we can’t get. He will be spending 18 hours a day looking at players.”

More in this section

Liverpool v Arsenal - Community Shield - Wembley Stadium FA warns of ‘huge impact’ of coronavirus restrictions on football
Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wembley Stadium Wolves capture Nelson Semedo from Barcelona to replace Matt Doherty
Football rumours from the media: Sancho, Alli, Guendouzilatest Football rumours from the media: Sancho, Alli, Guendouzilatest
west hampa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up