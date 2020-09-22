Damien Duff on John Delaney: 'I don’t even want to say his name'

Ireland legend Damien Duff has hit out at John Delaney, admitting he cannot even bring himself to mention the deposed FAI leader by name.

Although the 100-times capped winger criticised fans for their 'tennis-ball' protest at Delaney during Ireland’s Euro qualifier against Georgia in March 2019, Duff singled out the former chief executive's attitude to the League of Ireland as a particular indictment of his 15-year reign.

Delaney was sent on gardening leave within three weeks of the protest at the Aviva Stadium, eventually leaving with a €462,000 pay-off, but Irish football will take several years to recover from an era of misguided financial decisions.

Prize money for the League of Ireland was slashed by 80%, a contributor to the League slipping from 29th to 42nd in Uefa’s coefficient table based on club results in Europe. In 2014, he called the league a "difficult child" for the FAI.

Duff himself has links to the League of Ireland, finishing a career that took in two Premier League titles at Chelsea with a brief spell at Shamrock Rovers.

Coaching has since consumed the 41-year-old, starting with one set of green and white hoops at Rovers before moving for another, Celtic, and back to Shelbourne recently.

He’s filling in the gaps from his duties as assistant to senior Ireland manager Stephen Kenny by coaching the Reds’ youngsters in the national U17 league.

“I don’t even want to say his name but I know what the ex-CEO called the league,” said Duff in an interview with Shelbourne’s Patreon service.

“I know he didn’t view it too fondly and that was a problem in itself. I don’t support any League of Ireland club but I just want to see football in this country flourish.

“We’ve seen League of Ireland players feature in the Ireland squad over the last few years. Our captain Seamus Coleman’s first education in football was here and that should be a reference point.”

Duff is working with Coleman in the new Irish set-up. Kenny managed to recruit Duff upon learning the centurion was planning a return home from a two-year stint on Neil Lennon’s backroom team at Celtic.

Kenny, along with Duff and fellow coach Keith Andrews, is preaching a more attractive way for Ireland to play, despite a sticky start to their Uefa Nations League campaign earlier this month. Ireland drew 1-1 in Bulgaria before losing 1-0 at home to Finland.

“Stephen Kenny wants to play an attractive style of football,” continued Duff. “That’s what everyone’s been craving to see and hopefully he can deliver.”

Meanwhile, Ireland midfielder Harry Arter has joined Nottingham Forest on a permanent deal from fellow English Championship side Bournemouth.

Speculation continues to link James McClean with a move to join fellow Derryman Shane Duffy at Celtic but Stoke City manager Michael O’Neill has downplayed any potential move as “highly unlikely”.

Elsewhere, Ireland’s opposition in the Euro 2021 play-off, Slovakia, could have Martin Škrtel back in their side for the October 8 showdown in Bratislava.

Manager Pavel Hapal is under serious pressure after some shaky results and the 35-year-old former Liverpool defender may be tempted out of international retirement.

“The topic of Martin’s return is not yet closed,” said Hapal of the centre-back, currently playing in Turkey for İstanbul Başakşehir.

“We had a pleasant conversation and agreed I would call him before the squad is named next Tuesday.”

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka remains an injury doubt but national hero Marek Hamšík is due to be accorded a special quarantine exemption to travel from his Chinese Super League outfit FC Dalian Yifang for the crunch semi-final.