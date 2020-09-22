David Moyes, Josh Cullen, and Issa Diop test positive for coronavirus at West Ham

Ireland international Cullen, Moyes, and Diop immediately left the London Stadium and returned home
David Moyes, Josh Cullen, and Issa Diop test positive for coronavirus at West Ham

David Moyes and both players immediately left the stadium and returned home (Michael Regan/PA)

Tuesday, September 22, 2020 - 20:15 PM
PA Sport Staff

West Ham boss David Moyes and two players, Ireland international Josh Cullen and defender Issa Diop, have returned positive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced.

The club’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were at London Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Hull.

The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and returned home.

All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.

Tuesday’s match went ahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of the team.

More in this section

Leyton Orient file photo Leyton Orient’s high-profile Carabao Cup clash with Spurs called off after coronavirus tests
A general view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game 8/2/2020 IRFU have 'no interest in running Aviva Stadium at a profit', Dundalk FC chairman claims
Brentford v Wycombe Wanderers - Carabao Cup - First Round - Brentford Community Stadium Return of fans to English sporting venues on hold for 'perhaps six months'
west hampa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up