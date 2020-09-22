David Moyes, Josh Cullen, and Issa Diop test positive for coronavirus at West Ham

West Ham boss David Moyes and two players, Ireland international Josh Cullen and defender Issa Diop, have returned positive tests for COVID-19, the Premier League club have announced.

The club’s medical team were informed of the test results as the team were at London Stadium preparing for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup third-round tie against Hull.

The manager and both players immediately left the stadium and returned home.

All three, who are asymptomatic, will now follow Public Health England and Premier League guidelines and protocols.

Tuesday’s match went ahead as planned, with assistant manager Alan Irvine taking charge of the team.