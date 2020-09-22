Plans to let fans back into English sporting venues ‘paused’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the planned return of spectators to sports venues will now not go ahead from October 1 due to a rise in coronavirus infections in the UK.

The announcement comes after it emerged plans to allow the phased return of spectators into sporting venues in England from October 1 were to be put on hold, Michael Gove announced.

A number of pilot test events, in which capacities have been capped at 1,000 irrespective of the size of grounds, have taken place and it was hoped stadiums would be allowed to welcome more fans from the start of next month.

However, the UK’s chief medical officers recommended on Monday that the Covid-19 alert level should be moved from three to four, which means the transmission of the virus is “high or rising exponentially”.

Cabinet Office Minister Gove told BBC Breakfast: “It was the case that we were looking at a staged programme of more people returning.