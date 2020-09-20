Scottish Premiership: Hibernian hold Rangers’ charge after Celtic win

Hibernian's Christian Doidge (centre) celebrates. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire. 

Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 17:46 PM

Hibernian shattered Rangers’ shut-out streak as Steven Gerrard’s team let two points slip with a 2-2 draw in Leith. Gers arrived in the Scottish capital having started the season with a British-record seven straight clean sheets.

But Drey Wright — in for on-loan Gers winger Jamie Murphy — became the first player to score a league goal against the Light Blues this season as he swept Hibs ahead.

Rangers hit back with strikes from Alfredo Morelos and Scott Arfield but they were denied victory by a Christian Doidge header.

Rangers boss Gerrard was involved in a heated exchange with Hibs defender Ryan Porteous at the final whistle. “I think Porteous was saying that (Rangers skipper) James Tavernier’s a bad loser, which I think is a bit cheap coming from him.

He got sent off for a really bad tackle (on Borna Barisic) when he was losing 3-0 against us here last season. Hibs have played their part in a really good game today. We’re not happy with the outcome but there’s no need to panic.”

Gerrard’s men go back to the top of the table by a point but, having played a game more than Celtic, will worry they have handed the title initiative to Neil Lennon’s champions.

The Hoops had to come from behind to beat St Mirren 3-2 on Saturday. A Jason Holt penalty put the Buddies ahead but

Hoops midfielder Callum McGregor levelled with a drive and further goals from Ryan Christie and Albian Ajeti had Lennon’s side comfortably ahead and in control of the match until Julien Serrano pulled a goal back for Livi in the 78th minute.

