Leicester sign Turkey winger Cengiz Under from Roma

Leicester sign Turkey winger Cengiz Under from Roma

Brendan Rodgers has signed Cengiz Under (Nick Potts/PA)

Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 17:02 PM
PA Sport Staff

Leicester have agreed terms for the signing of Turkish winger Cengiz Under on a season-long loan from Roma.

The 23-year-old was due to join up with his new team-mates and manager Brendan Rodgers ahead of Sunday evening’s game against Burnley, although the move is subject to Premier League and international clearance.

The PA news agency understands the Foxes have the option to buy Under, who is a Turkey international, at the end of the loan period.

Speaking to lcfc.com, Under said: “I can’t wait to go to Leicester and start training. I’ve always wanted to play in England and this is a great opportunity to play in the Premier League.”

Under made his debut for Turkey aged 19 and will now play alongside his international team-mate Caglar Soyuncu.

“I will try to help my team-mates on the pitch and off the pitch and I believe that I can improve my performance every day,” said the winger. “I think I am fast and can create lots of chances for my colleagues.

Cengiz Under is excited to join up with Turkey team-mate Caglar Soyuncu (pictured) (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I feel very good because my best friend plays for Leicester City. I am very happy to be able to play with Caglar and I always watched Leicester’s games because of him.”

Under began his senior career with Altinordu before moving to Istanbul Basaksehir in 2016 and then making the switch to Italy a year later.

He has made 70 league appearances for Roma, scoring 13 goals.

More in this section

Newcastle United v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - St James' Park Aaron Connolly wraps up comfortable Brighton win over Newcastle
Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Son runs riot as Tottenham crush Saints
Republic of Ireland Press Conference and Training Session - FAI National Training Centre John Egan: I'd love to go back and play Gaelic football for a couple of years
leicesterunderpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up