Aaron Connolly wraps up comfortable Brighton win over Newcastle

Aaron Connolly wraps up comfortable Brighton win over Newcastle

Brighton and Hove Albion's Aaron Connolly (centre) celebrates with team-mate Lewis Dunk after scoring his side's third goal. Photo: Lee Smith/NMC Pool/PA Wire. 

Sunday, September 20, 2020 - 17:00 PM
Damian Spellman, PA

Tariq Lamptey ripped Newcastle to shreds as Brighton opened their Premier League account with a comfortable victory at Newcastle.

The 19-year-old wing-back left the Magpies in disarray as Graham Potter’s men raced into a 2-0 lead at St James’ Park courtesy of Neal Maupay’s double inside the opening seven minutes before Aaron Connolly wrapped up a comprehensive 3-0 win despite Yves Bissouma’s late dismissal.

But if it was Maupay who did the damage, it was Lamptey who paved the way as he repeatedly left defenders trailing in his wake, prompting an agricultural response from a shell-shocked home side, who have never beaten the south coast outfit in the Premier League, a run which extended to seven games.

Having played so well in victory at West Ham last weekend, Newcastle ran out in optimistic mood in front of owner Mike Ashley, but whatever plan they had drawn up was torn apart inside a disastrous opening seven minutes.

Maupay took full advantage of Allan Saint-Maximin’s injudicious challenge on Lamptey inside the box to fire the visitors ahead from a fourth-minute penalty, and the lead was doubled before the Magpies could reset.

Tariq Lamptey impressed for Brighton (Lee Smith/PA)
Tariq Lamptey impressed for Brighton (Lee Smith/PA)

Maupay looked to be well offside when the ball was played out to Leandro Trossard on the right, but timed his run to meet the Belgian’s cross and fire home as the flag went up, only for a VAR review to compound the home side’s misery.

Lamptey was running riot and Javier Manquillo had to sprint back to prevent him from capitalising on Jamal Lewis’ error before Karl Darlow plucked the goal-bound ball out of the air after the the former Chelsea player’s cross had been turned towards his own net by defender Federico Fernandez.

The Magpies, who had lost Saint-Maximin to injury 12 minutes before the break, created nothing of note as they attempted to work their way back into the game – indeed they did not have a single attempt on target – and continued to look dangerously porous at the back with Darlow having to save from Lamptey in stoppage time.

Miguel Almiron replaced the ineffective Andy Carroll at the break as Steve Bruce looked to change both shape and fortunes, and his side immediately looked more compact.

Jonjo Shelvey and Jamaal Lascelles missed the target with early attempts and although Darlow had to save Trossard’s 57th-minute strike, the Magpies were enjoying their best spell of the game and Potter responded by sending on towering defender Dan Burn for Lamptey.

The home side might have been back in it with 27 minutes remaining when Almiron picked out Callum Wilson in front of goal, but he nodded over after the ball dropped over the head of the defender in front of him.

Brighton were unfortunate not to extend their lead with 18 minutes remaining when Trossard’s skidding attempt came back off the post, but Connolly made sure as time ran down with a fine curling finish, only Bissouma’s unplanned exit for catching Lewis in the face with his studs marring their day.

More in this section

Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Son runs riot as Tottenham crush Saints
Republic of Ireland Press Conference and Training Session - FAI National Training Centre John Egan: I'd love to go back and play Gaelic football for a couple of years
Brendan Rodgers File Photo Leicester sign Turkey winger Cengiz Under from Roma
newcastlepa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up