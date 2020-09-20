Egan: I'd love to go back and play gaelic football for a couple of years

REPUBLIC of Ireland international central defender John Egan has hinted he could make a return to gaelic football – but not for a few years yet.

Egan, 27, who lines-up for Sheffield United against Aston Villa tonight, is firmly focussed on his footballing career.

But the son of Kerry legend, John Egan, hasn't ruled out a return to his roots when his football career is over.

He was back in Bishopstown during the summer and has admitted the subject of a potential GAA return in the future is never far away.

“I wouldn't rule it out,” said Egan. “I have a little bit of a joke around with my buddies back home that I will come back some day and play for a year or two.

“So I probably wouldn't rule it out, I would love to go back and play for a year or two sometime.

“Obviously football is the main aim but I think when I am a bit older and when I am at the end I will probably go back there - but I won't be going back anytime soon.”

In the meantime, Egan is determined to keep improving with United, who will be seeking their first points of the season after losing their opening game of the campaign 2-0 to Wolves.

United were denied a win at Villa Park during Project Restart when the Hawkeye goalline technology failed and Egan added: “What happened last time was mad.

“I think I was nearly in the net and then I was running away celebrating and all of a sudden Villa were on the counter-attack and nearly scored so it was just a bit mental.

“These things happen. The goalline technology wasn't working that day for whatever reason and you have to get on with it.

“It was frustrating but it has gone now.

“It is a new league and a new season so there is no talk of revenge. It is just one of those things that happens in football.

“We have had some good battles with them and we are looking forward to going there. We had a really good season last year and it was fantastic to be a part of it. But this year is a new season and no-one cares what you did last year.

“It is all about going out there and trying to get results. Obviously we lost to Wolves last week which was a tough one to take.

“You have to keep trying to raise the bar as a team and no matter what has happened of what happens that has to be the aim.

“We have to try and get better as a team and players and that is what we are trying to do.”