Positives but no points as powerful Germans end Ireland's unbeaten run

Germany 3 (Hegering 8, Marozsan 38, Schüller 41) Republic of Ireland 0.

IRELAND may have lost top spot and their unbeaten record in their Euro qualification campaign but they gained plenty of confidence in defeat to Germany in Essen Saturday.

Eight-times champions Germany bagged all their three goals in the first half through Marina Hegering, Dzsenifer Marozsan and Lea Schüller, while restricting Ireland to only a couple of chances from set-pieces.

Ireland boss Vera Pauw tempered expectations in advance, arguing that a result against the side who had bagged 31 goals without conceding so far in the campaign was unrealistic. Still, she’ll take plenty of positives going into the final pair of matches.

Once Ireland avoid defeat against Ukraine in Kiev on October 23, they will be guaranteed to finish second in the group.

The best three runners-up across the nine pools qualify directly for the delayed 2022 finals in England, with the remainder contesting play-offs. Ireland conclude their campaign by hosting Germany at Tallaght Stadium on December 1.

Marie Hourihan regained her place in goal after being dropped for the last outing six months ago in Montenegro, while Diane Caldwell switched to right-back.

Accommodating Louise Quinn, Niamh Fahey and Caldwell in central defence often convinced Ireland managers to deploy wing-backs but solidity was the priority for this uphill task.

Even without Sara Doorsoun and Almuth Schult, Germany manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg was able to name four members from Champions League finalists VfL Wolfsburg in her starting team.

Chances were always going to be a rarity for Ireland but they rued missing one on six minutes before the hosts took control.

Leanne Kiernan’s pace on the counter-attack led to a corner from which Katie McCabe picked out Caldwell. Unfortunately for the Bundesliga player, her misjudgement meant the ball struck her shoulder rather than head and the danger was cleared.

A corner at the other end moments later saw Germany power ahead. Hegering read Dzsenifer Marozsan’s delivery perfectly to peel off Louise Quinn and guide her header inside the near post with a bullet header.

Quinn had the chance to atone within two minutes by rising to meet Megan Connolly’s corner, yet couldn’t keep her header down.

Ireland started living on the edge, leaving Schüller unmarked to drag a shot past the near post. Alexandra Popp twice went close to adding to her 53-goal haul at international level, rocketing a free-kick which Hourihan held before nodding wide from a corner.

Hourihan had to alert again to prevent Connolly scoring an own-goal and they survived another scare when the unattended Giulia Gwinn scuffed her close-range shot.

Operating on the break was Ireland’s best hope, outside of set-pieces, and Kiernan missed a great opportunity of releasing Rianna Jarrett on 35 minutes.

It could have proved a turning point as Germany soon struck twice in three minutes to kill off the tie.

Kathrin Hendrich began the move for the second goal on 38 minutes, cutting inside to find Marozsan. The Lyon midfielder still had plenty to do but a swift exchange of passes with Leupolz on the edge of the box produced a sight at goal which she gleefully took with a left-foot curler into the top corner.

If that goal wasn’t preventable, the third shortly afterwards certainly was. When Ireland only half-cleared a left-wing cross, Schüller was left alone 10 yards out to slice her volley beyond Hourihane and in off the post.

Ireland’s goalkeeper then produced a wonderful stop with her legs from Popp to avoid further damage heading into the break but settled in the second half to avoid a complete whitewash.

Granted, they were lucky that Germany didn’t punish loose back-passes Áine O'Gorman and Kiernan but they were overall more composed in possession. However, Merle Frohms in the German goal made it through another half without having a save to make.

GERMANY: M Frohms (Eintracht Frankfurt); K Hendrich (VfL Wolfsburg), M Hegering (Bayern Munich), L Oberdorf (VfL Wolfsburg), G Gwinn (Bayern Munich); L Magull (Bayern Munich), D Marozsan (Olympique Lyon), M Leupolz (Chelsea); S Huth (VfL Wolfsburg), A Popp (VfL Wolfsburg), L Schüller (Bayern Munich).

Subs: L Maier (Arsenal) for Gwinn (35), S Däbritz (PSG) for Leupolz (63), S Lohmann (Bayern Munich) for Marozsan (80).

REP OF IRELAND: M Hourihan (SC Braga); D Caldwell (SC Sand), L Quinn (Fiorentina), N Fahey (Liverpool), Á O'Gorman (Peamount United); M Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), R Littlejohn (Leicester City), D O’Sullivan (Brighton and Hove Albion); K McCabe (Arsenal), R Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), L Kiernan (West Ham United).

Sub: H Payne (Florida State University) for Kiernan (63).

Referee: Monika Mularczyk (Poland)