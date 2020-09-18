League of Ireland: Bohemians keep up pressure on leaders Shamrock Rovers

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Sligo Rovers 0 Bohemians 1

Bohs cut Shamrock Rovers’ lead to five points after a hard-fought 1-0 win against Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Striker Andre Wright, who was busy throughout, struck the game’s only goal in the 80th minute as Keith Long’s men bounced back from the 2-0 home loss to Waterford.

Dawson Devoy almost gave Bohs a fifth minute lead but he was denied by Sligo custodian Ed McGinty.

Wright somehow guided a shot wide on the half hour as Sligo were hanging on.

Ronan Coughlan had two efforts for Sligo but Bohs nearly made a breakthrough in the 65th minute when Andre Wright’s shot squirmed through the hands of Ed McGinty but the ball bounced back off the foot of the post.

Wright wasn’t to be denied, however, and he turned in Dawson Devoy’s cross with 10 minutes left.

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Callan-McFadden, Penninkangas, Donelon; Devers, Cawley, Seymore (De Vries 89), Ogedi-Uzokwe; Buckley (Murray 81); Coughlan

Bohemians: Talbot; Lyons, Casey, Cornwall, Breslin; Grant, Levingston, Buckley, Twardek; Devoy; Wright

Referee: Rob Hennessy