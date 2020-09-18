League of Ireland: Derry City frustrated by Saints

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Derry City 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

A frustrated Derry City were held to a second successive 0-0 draw after a toothless clash with St Pat’s at Brandywell.

Both teams came into the match level on points and desperately seeking victory but neither had that cutting edge in the final third.

It was the second scoreless draw for both teams with the Saints now five league matches without a win.

James Akintunde, who netted on his City debut in the 2-0 win in Inchicore last month, had a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock on 23 minutes. Akintunde didn’t strike his effort cleanly and Clarke saved.

Walter Figueira fired a shot into a crowded six yard box in added time but neither side deserved to win this match.

Derry City: P. Cherrie: D. Cole, E. Toal, C. McJannett, C. Coll; S. Mallon, C. McCormack, C. Harkin (J. Malone 79), J. Dunwoody; J. Akintunde (A. Hammill h-t), I. Meite (W. Figueira 69); Subs Not Used - N. Gartside, C. Horgan, R. Boyce, M. McChrystal.

St Pat’s: B. Clarke: R. Feely, L. Desmond, L. McNally, S. Griffin; J. Gibson (J. McClelland 79), J. Lennon, R. Benson, C. Forrester, B. King (D. Markey 72); G. Kelly (M. Rennie 87); Subs Not Used - C. Kearns, I. Bermingham, D. Ward, D. Burns.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).