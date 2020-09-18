League of Ireland: Derry City frustrated by Saints

It was the second scoreless draw for both teams with the Saints now five league matches without a win.
League of Ireland: Derry City frustrated by Saints

Derry City manager Declan Devine

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 21:58 PM
Arthur Duffy

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division: Derry City 0 St Patrick’s Athletic 0

A frustrated Derry City were held to a second successive 0-0 draw after a toothless clash with St Pat’s at Brandywell.

Both teams came into the match level on points and desperately seeking victory but neither had that cutting edge in the final third.

It was the second scoreless draw for both teams with the Saints now five league matches without a win.

James Akintunde, who netted on his City debut in the 2-0 win in Inchicore last month, had a gilt-edged chance to break the deadlock on 23 minutes. Akintunde didn’t strike his effort cleanly and Clarke saved.

Walter Figueira fired a shot into a crowded six yard box in added time but neither side deserved to win this match.

Derry City: P. Cherrie: D. Cole, E. Toal, C. McJannett, C. Coll; S. Mallon, C. McCormack, C. Harkin (J. Malone 79), J. Dunwoody; J. Akintunde (A. Hammill h-t), I. Meite (W. Figueira 69); Subs Not Used - N. Gartside, C. Horgan, R. Boyce, M. McChrystal.

St Pat’s: B. Clarke: R. Feely, L. Desmond, L. McNally, S. Griffin; J. Gibson (J. McClelland 79), J. Lennon, R. Benson, C. Forrester, B. King (D. Markey 72); G. Kelly (M. Rennie 87); Subs Not Used - C. Kearns, I. Bermingham, D. Ward, D. Burns.

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).

More in this section

Bale Tottenham Gareth Bale still waiting to officially complete his return to Tottenham
Gianni Infantino file photo Club World Cup may be delayed or scrapped because of coronavirus
Chelsea v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - First Leg - Stamford Bridge Liverpool complete signing of Thiago Alcantara on four-year deal

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up