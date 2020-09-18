Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero ruled out of Wolves clash

City’s record goalscorer missed the end of last season after knee surgery and is not yet back in full training
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero ruled out of Wolves clash

Manchester City are still without striker Sergio Aguero. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 14:57 PM
Andy Hampson

Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of Manchester City’s season-opening Premier League clash at Wolves on Monday.

City’s record goalscorer missed the end of last season after knee surgery and is not yet back in full training.

Manager Pep Guardiola said at a press conference: “He still did not make one training session with us.”

City defender Aymeric Laporte tested positive for coronavirus (Nick Potts/PA)

Defender Aymeric Laporte is also unlikely to feature at Molineux after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this month.

Laporte was one of two players City reported had tested positive for coronavirus along with Riyad Mahrez.

Guardiola said: “Riyad came back three or four days ago. He is training but today was the first day that Aymeric Laporte came back to us. So I think Riyad will be available but Laporte not yet.”

City were heavily linked with Lionel Messi recently but a move for the six-time Ballon d’Or winner did not materialise as the Argentinian opted to stay with Barcelona.

City were heavily linked with Lionel Messi (Nick Potts/PA)

Guardiola was unwilling to discuss how seriously City entertained the idea of signing Messi.

The former Barcelona boss said: “I think I don’t have to explain anything. Leo explained quite well his feelings and I don’t have have anything to add.

“He is a football player for Barcelona, the club I love.”

Guardiola said midfielder Phil Foden had responded well since returning to the club following his recent disciplinary issue while on international duty.

Foden, 20, was sent home by England manager Gareth Southgate earlier this month after an incident in Iceland.

Guardiola said: “He is well, (from) the time I saw him in these three or four days we were together. He knows he made a mistake and that is all.”

I come in to work every day harder and better than the previous seasons.

Pep Guardiola

Guardiola is now in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium but he says the uncertainty over his future will not affect how he operates in the coming season.

He said: “It is the same. I am in the same position. I come in to work every day harder and better than the previous seasons, and to do the best football as possible to win games and make people proud of our team. That is my job.”

More in this section

58853fc3-621f-42cc-8957-a6b143d474af.jpg Ole Gunnar Solskjaer acknowledges Manchester United’s need to strengthen
Arsenal v Chelsea - Heads Up FA Cup Final - Wembley Stadium Mikel Arteta admits doubting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at Arsenal
Alcantara Thiago file photo Jurgen Klopp open to more new faces as he prepares to welcome Thiago Alcantara
man citypa-sourceplace: united kingdomplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up