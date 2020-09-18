Underdog role familiar territory for Republic of Ireland boss Vera Pauw

A knowing chuckle is Vera Pauw's response when asked if she has ever faced odds as daunting as those this Saturday.

The Republic of Ireland boss has coached Scotland, South Africa and Russia, none of them strongholds of women's football. Ruud Dokter, the FAI's high-performance director, describes her as the driving force in the rise of the women's game in their native Netherlands.

Pauw has made a career out of dragging nations further up the ladder and that has involved plenty of games facing seemingly insurmountable odds. Ask her to recall one and she goes back to May of 2004 when her opponents tomorrow took on Scotland in Livingston.

The German team that Ireland face in Essen this weekend have scored 31 times in four Euro 2022 Group I games. The German team that pitched up in West Lothian 16 years ago would register 50 in eight and they had hammered Scotland 5-0 in the group opener.

Normal service appeared to be in train when Kerstin Garefekes claimed an opener shortly before the hour but then Julie Stewart, a player nicknamed Shrek because of her accent at former club San Diego Spirit, equalised in the second-half and things got interesting.

There was only 15 minutes to go when Birgit Prinz put the visitors back in front and, while Martina Muller made it 3-1 soon after, the Scots had had their chances to inflict more damage of their own against a side that would go on to win the Euros in England the next year.

“They were ranked 52 then and we almost won the game,” said Pauw this week. “So I’ve got a lot of experience being the underdog.”

This Ireland team is 20 places higher in the Fifa placements than that Scottish team was but the task is hardly any less daunting. Pauw herself has been at pains to point this out despite Ireland's place at the summit of Group I with a game more played than the Germans.

“Please be realistic,” she said at one point.

Pauw's counterpart, Martin Voss Tecklenburg, has already declared that four of her star players - will not be asked to play the follow-up group game against Montenegro three days later due to recent exertions in the latter stages of the Champions League.

The decision to announce this publicly prior to the two fixtures has not gone down well with the Ireland manager.

“The top players will not travel to Montenegro,” said the Ireland boss, “which in my opinion is not fair play. It’s false competition. It will have an influence on the game because those players only have to play one game and then they’re off.”