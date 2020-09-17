Ireland boss Vera Pauw says German player call 'not fair play'

Republic of Ireland manager Vera Pauw has taken exception to German counterpart Martina Voss Tecklenburg's declaration that she would be resting four of her key players for their game against Montenegro next week.

The Germans will meet the Eastern Europeans three days after another Euro 2022, Group I clash with the Irish in Essen this weekend and the quartet of Alexandra Popp, Svenja Huth, Sara Dabritz and Kathrin Hendrich have already been told they will not be involved for the second outing.

Pauw's issue isn't that Voss Tecklenburg is choosing to do so, especially as all four were all involved in the latter stages of the Champions League. Her unease comes with the German declaring it publicly.

“The top players will not travel to Montenegro,” said the Ireland boss, “which in my opinion is not fair play. It’s false competition. It will have an influence on the game because those players only have to play one game and then they’re off.

“So they will put their one hundred per cent energy into it (the Ireland game) even if the scoreline is not going well for us. They will keep going because they will have no incentive to take their foot off the gas and that is why I don’t think it’s right.

“Of course, it is Germany’s right to choose whoever they want. They have the right to do it. Martina can choose the players she wants. But announcing it already, before the Ireland game, I don’t think that that is right.”

A source of motivation on Saturday, maybe?

“Probably, because they rate us higher than Montenegro and that is good. So, yeah, it does motivate players but we haven't discussed that with them.”

Pauw knows the extent of the task ahead. She pointed out that this is a game between the side ranked second in the world – but one she believes to be the best right now – and another that sits on the 32nd rung.

”Please be realistic,” she said at one point.

“It would not be realistic to say, “We go on to win,” or, “we go on to draw”. The game itself will show how far we are and we will be prepared the best way we can. And with all our energy, all our power and the players will be ready. I think that you will be proud of them whatever the result.

“The good thing in having this game now is that our limits will be tested on Saturday. After Saturday we know exactly what we can and what we cannot do at the top level. And what we have to improve on. And that gives them more readiness for next month. So you can even see this game as preparation for the Ukrainian game.”

Ukraine away next month, rather than this fixture or the return against the Germans in December, has been pegged as the crucial game for an Irish team that is still unbeaten and looking at securing a second-place spot in the group which would deliver a play-off shot at worst for Euro 2022.

The complications in simply playing these games at all in the middle of a pandemic has been highlighted again, this time by the fact that the Ireland team currently preparing for the game in Duisburg were unable to bring their usual medical team with them. Instead, the side is being supported by a Dutch doctor and physio. The former works with Ajax and the Dutch U19s, the later with the Dutch FA and the national A squad.

Pauw insisted that this was not another example of the women's squad being treated differently.

“No, no, no, there's no difference at all. It’s a government decision. The hospitals need to have their doctors.

“The employers made the decision that they cannot deal with their medical staff going into quarantine when they come back and it is the government that did not give the exemption to them.”

Kick-off in Essen is at 1pm Irish time on Saturday and the game is live on RTE.