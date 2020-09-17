Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock tests positive for Covid-19

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock tests positive for Covid-19

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock returned a positive Covid-19 test after feeling unwell (Adam Davy/PA)

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 08:46 AM
James Whelan

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has tested positive for Covid-19, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced.

Warnock, 71, did not take charge of Boro’s 2-0 Carabao Cup second-round defeat at home to Barnsley on Wednesday night and will now spend time self-isolating.

“The club can confirm that our manager Neil Warnock has returned a positive test for Covid-19 and will be spending a period in isolation in accordance with guidelines,” a Middlesbrough statement read.

“Neil is in good spirits and we look forward to welcoming him back after his period in isolation.”

Warnock watched the Barnsley loss from an executive box having felt unwell upon arriving at the Riverside Stadium.

His assistant, Kevin Blackwell, took charge of the game and a similar set-up will now be required for Saturday’s Championship clash at home to recently-relegated Bournemouth.

The fixture has been selected as a trial game for the gradual return of supporters following the coronavirus pandemic, with 1,000 fans set to be admitted on Saturday.

Warnock was appointed as Middlesbrough boss in June on a short-term basis but, after keeping the club in the second-tier, he signed a deal to remain in charge for the 2020-21 season.

More in this section

St Mirren v Celtic - Scottish Premiership - Simple Digital Arena Shane Duffy on the scoresheet as Celtic beat St Mirren to close the gap on Rangers
Southampton v Brentford - Carabao Cup - Second Round - St Mary's Stadium Full-strength Southampton knocked out of Carabao Cup by depleted Brentford
Ipswich Town v Fulham - Carabao Cup - Second Round - Portman Road Aleksandar Mitrovic heads Fulham to Carabao Cup victory at Ipswich
middlesbroughpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up