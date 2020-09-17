Europa League win would bolster Giovagnoli’s Dundalk CV

Filippo Giovagnoli knows that victory over Inter Club d’Escalades in Andorra tonight will do his chances of landing the Dundalk FC job permanently no harm.

Nevertheless, the Italian insists it should not count against him if things don’t go according to plan for the Louth men in their Europa League qualifier at the Estadi Comunal.

The 49-year-old has made no secret of his desire to extend his stay at Oriel Park since succeeding Vinny Perth as interim head coach, but he says he isn’t feeling the pressure ahead of his first game in charge in Europe.

“Of course, it would be important to win but every game for me is a kind of final and I’m treating it like that but without too much pressure to be honest because the way I see it soccer is a process,” he said.

“There’s a process to build a style, build up players etc so I don’t see myself being in a position that if I don’t win a game then it could compromise my future. That is not right. If I was thinking like that I’d be so nervous but I don’t think like that.

“We know what we are doing and we think we can stay here and build something great for this club. There’s great history at Dundalk but maybe we can build something better or different.”

While Dundalk will be hot favourites to beat a side playing just their second ever European tie, Giovagnoli says they can’t be taken for granted. “They have a lot of players who have played many games internationally so for that reason we have to be careful,” he warned.

Dundalk will be without Dane Massey (hip) and Patrick McEleney (calf) for the match but top scorer Patrick Hoban should return following a groin problem.

- The game will be streamed free of charge on dundalkfc.com from 6.30pm.