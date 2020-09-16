Caldwell: 'We need the game of our lives against Germany'

Nijmegen in November of 2017 stands proudly as a famous day for the Republic of Ireland women's team.

The Dutch had won the European Championships just three months earlier and the expectation was that they would account for Colin Bell's visitors with something to spare. Instead, the Irish dug in for a shock 0-0 draw in front of over 11,000 frustrated home fans.

It's an achievement that is being referenced time and again in the Irish media ahead of the Republic's Euro 2022 qualifier away to Germany this Saturday, but not by anyone within a squad now coached by Holland's own Vera Pauw.

“That was a long time ago, a different team,” said centre-back Diane Caldwell. “Holland were European champions and were surprised by us. No disrespect but Germany are a different kettle of fish. They have dominated for a decade, numerous World Cups and European Championships.”

Caldwell was part of that rearguard three years ago. So were Marie Hourihan, Louise Quinn, Katie McCabe, Denise O'Sullivan and Amber Barrett. Its relevance as a game may be minimal now but that's still a good bank of experience to take into this latest uphill task.

Ireland sit at the summit of the group right now but nobody is under any illusions as to who is top dog. Germany have played a game less but trail by a single point and they have scored 31 goals across their four matches so far without conceding once.

German coach Martina Voss Tecklenburg has spoken diplomatically about the Irish and, as is usual, their physicality but this is not an assignment that will give them any sleepless nights. Caldwell plays for SC Sand in the Bundesliga so she knows the facts better than anyone.

The Dubliner reels the names of German players off like a hungry diner going through a menu, their club allegiances only adding to their lustre. Eight of their 24-strong squad play for Bayern Munich and five for Champions League finalists Wolfsburg. Arsenal, Chelsea and European champions Lyon are others represented.

There is the teenage Lena Oberdorf who made her name as a No.10 with Essen but who now shines as a defensive midfielder or centre-back for Wolfsburg; Alexandra Popp who heads a ball better than anyone in the women's game; Bayern's Lea Schuller with her ridiculous scoring record.

Too many to mention.

“We’re under no illusions,” said Caldwell, “they’re not second (in the world rankings) for any reason. They beat England 1-0 in a friendly. They are in transition but have had an amazing qualifying campaign, 31-0. It will be a formidable challenge for us, we know we need to be at our best and we will need to have the game of our lives.

We’re used to playing these type of games sometimes at club level against Wolfsburg and Bayern with their internationals. From the onset the pace of the game is very high, you need a specific game-plan and to know your roles. Concentration is a big one. The top teams prey for those moments when you switch off or make a mistake.”

Ireland have improved since that Dutch game, of that there is no doubt. Where they tend to struggle most is in attack against the top teams. They have played 14 games against sides currently ranked in the top 25 this last five years but managed to score in just one of them.

Their defensive abilities are not in question. The Dutch and Norway struggled to open them up in those World Cup qualifiers a few years ago and Germany have had similar issues earlier in the decade but a positive result here would outsrtip anything achieved before.

“We have to be thorough and precise in our game-plan, take it in chunks,” said Caldwell. “Get to half-time. It will be backs to the wall at times but we will need an offensive mindset in transitional phases too. We need to stick to the game-plan.”