Graham Burke ready for step up in class and 'unbelievable occasion' as AC Milan come to town

Graham Burke was shocked when he first saw that Shamrock Rovers could be paired with AC Milan in this second qualifying round of the Europa League.

As more of a Premier League man when it comes to following the elite leagues, his impression of the Rossoneri was set in stone as a kid back in the mid-noughties when the teamsheet bristled with names like Cafu, Pirlo, Seedorf and Shevchenko.

When a guy like Rui Costa could only make the bench for a Champions League final.

This, the side they meet in Tallaght Stadium tomorrow evening, isn't that Milan. Zlatan Ibrahimovic may be travelling, and seemingly intent on playing, but his waning star is the only source of real wattage illuminating the Italian ranks these days.

Burke has shared a park with elite players before. His debut for the Republic of Ireland two years back came against a French side containing Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann but the 26-year old knows too that this is a challenge above anything this Rovers side has faced.

“Ah listen, I don't think you have to tell us that. You're up against players who are worth millions and millions and millions of pounds. I'm sure AC Milan are not going to sign players who are not great players. These are going to be the best players that we have ever played against and the best players who have graced the Tallaght football pitch.

“There are so many options that they have and one of the greatest strikers to ever play football is playing up front. People might not think (they are as good) because of 2005 and the team they had then with world-class stars, but this is going to be the highest level of football that we have played against.”

For Burke this is a unique opportunity to show the best of himself. Stephen Kenny suggested recently that too many managers just haven't known how or where to accommodate him and a brief run through his career to date only backs that up.

He was a No.10 as a kid at Aston Villa, but played out on the left and in central midfield at Notts County. Rovers brought him back to Ireland where he flourished in a free role before Preston North End signed him and exile back to the wing followed.

A spell at Gillingham and in his favourite shirt didn't work out but now he's back in Tallaght playing as a striker with a higher degree of freedom, working a groove in the same side as Jack Byrne who has adopted the more conventional role of playmaker.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley seemed bemused when asked why previous managers hadn't extracted as much out of Burke as he has this year. Why, he asked, would you ask him to play in a manner that doesn't suit his gifts on the ball?

This is a potential match winner in every game he plays.

“Yeah, Graham has shown that,” said Bradley. “He can score some wonderful goals. He’s done that since he’s been here and Graham is the type of player who plays the same way no matter who it is. He doesn’t see jerseys, he doesn’t see the name on jerseys.

He’s a real throwback to just playing with no fear. He’s in his stride now.

When we got him back last year we felt that this was the year to get him going and I think he’s getting into his stride now. When he’s in his rhythm, he’s a handful.”

Whatever it is about Burke and Rovers it is a mutually profitable relationship. His two spells have delivered 25 goals across 57 appearances and there was a sense of calm and air of quiet confidence about him as he looked ahead to tomorrow's task.

Burke welcomes the heightened media attention this game brings, and the RTÉ cameras that will show it. If there is a pressure to this one-legged glamour tie behind closed doors then he is adamant that it should be the Italians feeling it.

“Football is a game, a game of enjoyment. If you put too much pressure on yourself going into things and thinking about things it gets complicated. A game like that is all about enjoyment. You need to have discipline and work hard but you go into it with a bit of freedom and try to play your own game because it's going to be a game you look back on when you retire.

“It will always stick out for you. Whether you played well in the game or played bad you want to remember the game and not think of it as one that got away from you. There will be a lot of defending we'll have to do, try and play our game, whether we can play our game as free-flowing as we normally do.

It's an unbelievable occasion, you just want to try and enjoy it.

Enjoyment probably isn't an emotion Milan are anticipating. The great Paolo Maldini, now the club's technical director, has described this as a game to be wary of given Rovers' domestic form and the fact that they themselves are still in pre-season mode.

They will eschew training for a walk of the pitch today. The message is clear: get in, do the job and get out again.

For Rovers it is a shot at immortality.

“If we do win,” said Burke, “it's going to be the biggest upset in Irish football history.”