Gareth Bale’s representatives ‘discuss Tottenham return’

Gareth Bale could be heading back to Tottenham (Bob Birchall/PA)

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 20:18 PM
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Gareth Bale’s representatives are working on a deal to take the Real Madrid winger back to Tottenham, the PA news agency understands.

The 31-year-old swapped the north London club for the Spanish capital in 2013, winning four Champions Leagues during a medal-laden stint at the Bernabeu.

But Bale has found himself marginalised under Zinedine Zidane and a return to Spurs could be on the cards.

The PA news agency understands talks are under way about a potential move back to the Premier League, with the Wales international keen to rejoin his former club.

Gareth Bale left Spurs in 2013 (Nick Potts/PA)

