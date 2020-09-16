Planets align as Heather Payne returns to Ireland duties for German test

There are all too many ways for a footballer to come a cropper. Loss of form or injury can intrude at any point. A manager may take a dislike to the person or the player, or just go with a formation or tactic that doesn't suit. A new arrival can pitch up and lay claim to the jersey.

Heather Payne's list of known unknowns stretches further.

A student athlete at Florida State where she plays for the Seminoles, the player from Creagh in South Roscommon missed last November's Euro 2021 qualifier away to Greece because of exams. She also came off injured four months later when the same opposition came to Tallaght.

That was just days before Ireland went into shutdown and the lights started going out on sport all around the world but the flip side to that was she didn't miss a single game for her country despite the need for a three-month rehab.

And any concern that Covid-19's shifting sands would prevent her joining up with the national squad for this Saturday's game against Germany in Essen ultimately proved to be unfounded thanks to the absence of any international travel restrictions in Florida.

Sydney University's Julie-Ann Russell, who replaced Payne six months ago against the Greeks, wasn't so lucky. The current situation with the coronavirus in Australia, and the difficulties involved in travelling such a distance, proved to be too much of a hurdle.

“I’ve been very lucky regarding the quarantine restrictions,” said Payne. “Thankfully I won’t have to quarantine when I go back to Florida. We get tested three times per week in America so it’s all safe and the protocols are all there. I can go back to play my season and be back for the Ukraine game.”

Such are the vagaries of life for a cosmopolitan Irish squad that, even without Russell, boasts players from eight different countries this week. Payne is the only one currently based in the US but another seven, including two born in the country, have played football there. Five have experience of the college system.

Megan Connolly, now at Brighton & Hove Albion, and Megan Campbell, currently injured and on the books at Manchester City, spoke highly of their own times with the Seminoles before Payne accepted her scholarship offer from Florida State.

The ethos there seems to be one of developing the players. She has played in a variety of positions after just one year on campus, including centre-back, but there is an unmistakable hint of relief when she suggests that a more familiar wong posting might be ahead this season.

“The coaching staff are very much about developing you as a player. You’re not quite professional, you’re in between amateur and professional. There’s training every day. You’re doing what a professional does without the title of being professional.”

Still just 20 years of age, Payne has been three years knocking around the senior Irish dressing-room. She has eleven caps to show for it and the extended knowledge bank that comes with sharing a pitch with full-time pros at that level.

Facing Germany, if picked, will be another form of education.

The hosts this Saturday have scored 31 goals in just four games, their worst result of that quartet being a 5-0 thrashing of a Greek side that poached a draw with Ireland in Athens and went down to a solitary Diane Caldwell goal back in the spring.

“Of course Germany are a very good side,” said Payne from the squad's base in Duisburg. “They are the best in the group by a lot of goals but if we do have a game plan and we stick to it we are a good quality side with great players. We have always worked hard."