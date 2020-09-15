Shamrock Rovers boss not counting on fans returning to Tallaght just yet

Shamrock Rovers are unlikely to admit spectators to their home games at Tallaght Stadium for the time being, despite a relaxation on attendances announced today in the Living with Covid roadmap.

The government is to permit crowds of 200 at venues with a capacity north of 5,000 as of tomorrow, although the rising rate of Covid-19 rates in Dublin will see games in the capital kept to the 100 mark for the time being.

Tallaght Stadium can hold 8,000 fans on a normal day but it seems as if the Airtricity League leaders will hold off on accommodating spectators for now.

“No, we haven’t taken that option, even before,” said manager Stephen Bradley. “When there was 200 we never did it. It was always just ball retrievers, officials... We haven’t done it because how do you choose? Two hundred is always very difficult so I can’t imagine us using it now.”

Rovers will face AC Milan behind closed doors at their home ground on Thursday evening in a Europa League tie but Uefa has rules in place for these single-leg ties which bar spectators and meant that it was always going to be a game played behind closed doors regardless of government deliberations.

As for domestic competitions, Bradley believes it may be towards the end of the league season, or the closing rounds of the FAI Cup that follow, before the Airtricity League front runners open their doors on a limited basis. And that is on the basis of Covid numbers falling rather than climbing.

“I imagine if it goes above 500 or 1,000 then it becomes something that you could work with in terms of members and season ticket holders but up until then, when you add in the two teams’ officials, there is very little left.”