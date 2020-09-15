Neil Lennon dismisses Gary Breen’s assessment of Shane Duffy’s move to Celtic

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland defender signed for his boyhood heroes on loan from Brighton
Neil Lennon: 'I can give you a list as long as your arm of players who have come up here, thrived and gone on to better things'

Tuesday, September 15, 2020 - 15:50 PM
Ronnie Esplin

Neil Lennon dismissed Gary Breen’s scathing assessment of Shane Duffy’s move to Celtic as “unnecessary, unfounded” and without substance.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland defender signed for his boyhood heroes on loan from Brighton and scored a debut goal in the Hoops’ 5-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday.

However, former West Ham, Sunderland and Republic of Ireland player Breen claimed Duffy might pick up a few bad habits due to the lower level of striker he would face in Scottish football.

Hoops boss Lennon, speaking ahead of his side’s Premiership clash with St Mirren in Paisley on Wednesday night, gave Breen short shrift.

He said: “That’s just someone who doesn’t know the game up here.

“I can give you a list as long as your arm of players who have come up here, thrived and gone on to better things or had a great career while they have been here.

“I think Gary’s comments are totally unnecessary, unfounded, there’s no sort of substance to them whatsoever and completely wrong.

“I think this will be great for Shane’s career, great for his profile – it’ll make him a better player and that means a better player for Ireland as well.

“He had a great debut and got better as the game went on so he should take a lot of confidence from that and everyone was delighted for him.” Lennon was aware that the Buddies were without their three first-team goalkeepers against Hibernian on Saturday due to Covid-19 issues.

Jak Alnwick and Dean Lyness both recorded positive tests, while third-choice goalkeeper Peter Urminsky was also ruled out as a precaution.

Saints boss Jim Goodwin signed Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek ‘Bobby’ Zlamal on an emergency loan although he was unable to stop his new team from going down to a 3-0 defeat.

Lennon said: “I think it’s just a question of Jim just trying to refocus again after what’s been a difficult week.

“I’m sure he will be looking for a response. He was pleased with the performance but not the scoreline.

“We have always found it really tough to play there, it’s a tight pitch. I’m just looking for us to build on the win from the weekend.” Lennon also noted that Hamilton confirmed three positive Covid-19 tests on Tuesday morning.

