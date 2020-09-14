Dundalk boss Filippo Giovagnoli wants Cork City clash postponed

Dundalk FC interim head coach Filippo Giovagnoli is looking to have this Sunday's trip to Turner's Cross to face Cork City postponed.

The 5pm SSE Airtricity League kick-off comes just 48 hours after his side are due to return from Andorra where they will face Inter Club d'Escalades in a Europa League second qualifying round tie on Thursday night.

With the Co Louth men also possibly travelling to Moldova next Tuesday for a clash with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday should they advance, Giovagnoli said it would be bad for Dundalk and the league if the Turner's Cross meeting went ahead on Sunday as planned.

"We are looking to move the Cork game because it's not right for it to go ahead," said the 49-year-old.

"It's not right for us to play a game on Sunday when we're only going to be back from Andorra on Friday morning having flown late in the night. That's not healthy for the players. It's not right and it's not safe. It can even compromise the league.

"If we play it then it's not right for us but also for the league entirely because it's not a real game then. That's not right and on top of that we could have another European game so it could compromise everything. I don't think it's right to play it. We should postpone the game in my opinion."

The Italian, who won his opening league match at home to Shelbourne on Friday having been put in temporary charge at Oriel Park following Vinny Perth's dismissal, has called on the FAI to allow his side to postpone the game.

"It would compromise our entire mission if the game were to go ahead on Sunday and I think the Irish league needs to understand that their ranking comes from success in Europe so it's important that the league becomes more important. It can do that but you need to be successful in Europe or it's not going to get better," he said.

Dundalk currently sit third place in the table, 12 point adrift of Shamrock Rovers albeit with a game in hand while Neale Fenn's Cork are bottom of the table on goal difference as they battle to avoid the drop with just seven games to go.