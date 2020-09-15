Darren Randolph set to make return to Hammers starting line-up

Ireland number one Darren Randolph is set for some much-needed game time this evening as West Ham host League One Charlton at London Stadium in the Carabao Cup second round (7.30pm).

West Ham boss David Moyes said he will give "opportunities" to other players so Randolph is set to start in goal against the club where he started his career.

Randolph has been out of favour at the Hammers and will relish the chance of first-team action, with Ireland's Euro 2020 play-off semi-final against Slovakia looming next month.

Republic of Ireland midfielder Josh Cullen, who spent last season on loan at The Valley, is also expected to be involved along with the likes of Robert Snodgrass and Jack Wilshere, who were missing from the squad against Newcastle.

Newcastle will face Blackburn at St James's Park, with Steve Bruce's side in bullish spirits after their opening 2-0 win over West Ham at the weekend.

Debutants Callum Wilson and Dubliner Jeff Hendrick were on the scoresheet at the London Stadium.

Bruce will make wholesale changes, one of which will see summer signing Ryan Fraser handed a debut.

Bruce said: "He's a bit of an old-fashioned type. He's all pace and power - he's electrifying with his pace and his power.

"Certainly the way he's been in training, he's desperate to play. He will make his debut. He wants to beat you. He gets the ball and he's got one thing on his mind. He's one of those.

"He'll be a big crowd favourite, I'm sure of that."

Vladimir Ivic has confirmed Watford will again be without Troy Deeney for Tuesday's Carabao Cup match at Oxford and says the captain's future is still up in the air.

Deeney, who has been doing rehabilitation work, was among those missing when the Hornets kicked off their Championship campaign on Friday by beating Middlesbrough 1-0 at home.

Aston Villa's record signing Ollie Watkins could make his debut as the club open their campaign against League One Burton (live on Sky Sports).

Villa are hoping the former Brentford striker can boost their goal output after only securing Premier League survival on the final day of last season.

The 24-year-old, who scored 26 goals last season as the Bees narrowly missed out on promotion to the top flight, moved to Villa Park in a reported £28million deal last week.

"We are looking forward to it," said manager Dean Smith, who is also reportedly closing in on a £20million deal for Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Tonight's Carabao Cup fixtures

Millwall v Cheltenham Town (6pm) Reading v Luton Town (6pm) Gillingham v Coventry City (6pm) Middlesbrough v Barnsley (6pm) Derby v Preston (6:30pm) Bradford City v Lincoln City (7pm) Fleetwood Town v Port Vale (7pm) Oxford United v Watford (7pm) Newport County v Cambridge United (7pm) Newcastle United v Blackburn Rovers (7:30pm) West Ham United v Charlton Athletic (7:30pm) Rochdale v Sheffield Wednesday (7:45pm) AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (7:45pm) Burton Albion v Aston Villa (7:45pm) Morecambe v Oldham Athletic (7:45pm) Leyton Orient v Plymouth Argyle (7:45pm)