Adam Idah says surprise Ireland starts are reward for hard work

Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah says he could not believe it when Stephen Kenny picked him to make his debut against Bulgaria.

Idah thought he was only in the squad to gain some experience but ended up starting against both Bulgaria and Finland.

He said: “I was just going into the camp to get some experience, to be honest. I was just thinking to myself that I was with the senior squad for the first time and to go out and enjoy it.

“When I saw my name on the team-sheet, I was over the moon. Going into the game I just had to settle down and be confident and that’s what I did.

“People say hard work pays off and that’s what’s happening now, so I’ll just keep my head down, stay focused, and anything I can do to help the team, I will.”

Idah kept the good times going by coming off the bench to score the winner for Norwich City in their 1-0 victory against Huddersfield Town last weekend – after a blast from manager Daniel Farke who felt he had not been pulling his weight in training.

He said: “It’s been a great week for me, I’m honoured to play for my country and get two starts and then to come into the start of the season to get a goal, it’s an unbelievable feeling for me and my family.

“My role as a striker is to get as many goals as I can and luckily enough, I got off to a good start today, so hopefully I get some more.

“In my head I had to stay composed and be confident, obviously there was a small bit of nerves when spreading the ball, but thankfully I left it in the back of the net.

“It was our first game back so we do have a lot of work to do, but we can take a lot of positives out of the game whilst we work on the things we need to work on, so everyone is just delighted.

“Every season once you get off to a good start the confidence comes in and everyone is raring to go, it is our first game so everyone is going to be a bit leggy, so once we get into the run of things it’s going to be good.”

Farke didn't mince his words to Idah on the training ground and he said: “I will let you into a little secret. I was not happy at all with Adam’s performances in training this week.

“There were some harsh words and even an outburst from me. But I showed faith in him to bring him on and he showed what he is all about.

“(Goalkeeper) Michael McGovern came to me at the end and said he had also spoken to Adam. That is what I want to see from the experienced players in my squad.”