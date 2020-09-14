Megan Connolly: Ireland not about to roll over for formidable Germans

Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland team will spend the week in Duisburg preparing for next Saturday's crucial Euro 2021 qualifier against a formidable German side although Megan Connolly's education as to what will be required against the former world champions started last Sunday against Manchester City.

The former College Corinthians player was part of a Brighton & Hove Albion side that dug in for a shock 0-0 Women's Super League draw away to a team boasting ten England internationals and American World Cup winner Sam Mewis.

City had 68% possession and Brighton didn't register a shot on the hosts' goal until nine minutes into the second half. They still held on for the draw thanks to a superb goalkeeping performance by Megan Walsh and a well-drilled unit put out by manager Hope Powell.

It's exactly the sort of experience that Connolly can lean on in Essen this weekend. Ireland are top of Group I having played a game more than the Germans but the group favourites have scored 31 goals while conceding none in their four games to date.

Connolly would bite your hand off for a draw that would keep their qualification hopes ticking along nicely before a home meeting with Ukraine and the return with Germany in the months to come but defending is not the only thing on her mind.

“There's no belief that we're just going to go there, lay down, and let the Germans walk all over us. That's not on anybody's mind and if it was they wouldn't be here. Vera has brought together a squad that has the ability to get a result. You have to believe.

“Look at their quality, collectively and individually, their historic results. Realistically they'll have a lot of possession. It will be tough. We'll have to be defensively sound but when we get opportunities with the ball we can we play our game and not just panic when we get it.”

Connolly wasn't the only one of Pauw's players to feature against City yesterday. Rianna Jarrett started up front while Connolly gave way at half-time to fellow Cork-native Denise O'Sullivan who signed on at Brighton recently on a loan deal from North Carolina Courage.

The Ireland boss may well opt to start both Connolly and O'Sullivan against the Germans.

“I’ve known her since I was a kid,” said Connolly. “You can’t meet a better person. She’ll always have your back and that translates to the pitch. When you mess up, suddenly she’s there and makes up for your mistake. She’s very consistent, over the years she always performs.

“In this tournament, she has played a lot. She is always here and she does get the plaudits. Everyone has a lot of respect for her, wherever you go you will hear that. She is someone you can always rely on to do their best.”

O'Sullivan isn't alone in making the transatlantic trip from the USA to the UK. A whole host of talent has taken the same path lately with striker Alex Morgan's move to Tottenham Hotspur just the latest switch to catch the eye.

It's a trend that has been welcomed by most but there have been some concerns. Most of the foreign talent is being stacked at the top end of the pile and the disparity between the haves and have nots is all too apparent in the WSL for now.

Arsenal have scored 15 goals in their opening two league games against Reading and West Ham United. Chelsea beat Bristol City 9-0. Brighton were ninth in a 12-team league when it was abandoned due to Covid-19 last May but they are looking up rather than down despite the increased competition.

“We don’t want to get dragged into a relegation battle, we want to be in the top four. There’s more than just a belief there. We have progressed a lot even compared to when I arrived two years ago. We’re only looking up and drawing with Manchester City is a big step up for us.

“It can only help you with Ireland when you’re prepping against the best players in the world.”

The last remaining squad players joined the group in Duisburg today and Celtic defender Keeva Keenan will be looking to prove her fitness this week after a lack of recent game time. The first training session and Covid tests of the week take place today.