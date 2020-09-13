James Rodriguez inspires Everton but Mourinho doesn’t like ‘lazy’ display from Tottenham

James Rodriguez wasted no time in demonstrating the sense of anticipation generated by his arrival at Goodison Park is not misplaced, as Everton conjured a victory that convinced Carlo Ancelotti his side can “compete with anybody” this season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s excellent second-half header proved enough to secure an opening-weekend win for Ancelotti’s side in a game they should have won by a greater margin and that prompted Jose Mourinho to describe elements of his Tottenham Hotspur side’s performance as “lazy”.

It was the performance of Rodriguez — reunited with Ancelotti for a third time after working with the manager at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich — and fellow new signings Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, however, that will trigger a level of optimism that has been sorely missed at Goodison Park in recent seasons.

Operating off the right, Rodriguez immediately introduced more creativity into his new side’s play, threatening when he cut inside to find a shooting opportunity and demonstrating an impressive range of passing, particularly when he repeatedly stretched the Tottenham defence with a succession of accurate passes towards Richarlison.

Brazil international Allan, signed for £22m from Napoli, was arguably even more instrumental to Everton’s success in nullifying a lethargic Spurs, positioned in front of the back four, while former Watford man Doucoure injected fresh energy into Ancelotti’s side.

The manager certainly made no attempt to disguise his satisfaction at what he had seen as Everton recorded their first victory at a top-six club since 2013.

“The new players brought energy and quality,” said the Italian. “And the others supported them. So the performance was brilliant.

“The players that are able to play football, they don’t need a lot of time to adapt. So James knows very well what he has to do, and Allan and Doucoure are the same. They showed their quality.

“After a long time of suffering, now the fans have to be happy. It was not easy in the past to win here and we won, it’s good to celebrate. We need continuity. Last season we were up and down and now we will see. This game tells us we can compete with anyone.

“Our target is to fight to reach the European positions and we have started well. We have to see the second or third games, which are coming up, so wait a bit, but I have a lot of confidence. I have more confidence [now] but we have to be focused.”

The manager conceded that Rodriguez is not yet fully fit, but insisted he had no concerns about the Colombia international’s ability to adapt to the Premier League.

“James is not the fastest player in the world, but he has a lot of quality so we have to use him to show his quality,” said Ancelotti.

“He is not a winger, but he can cut inside and when he receives the ball he is very dangerous.

“I am not worried about the physicality. If I was worried about this, I could sign Usain Bolt, not James.”

There were few such positives for Mourinho, whose post-match debrief with his players would no doubt have matched any of the more colourful moments captured in the recently-released documentary charting the club’s campaign last term.

He was particularly critical of his forwards’ failure to make life less comfortable for the Everton backline.

“We were lazy in our pressing,” he said. “That is a consequence of bad fitness, bad pre-season. Some players didn’t even have a pre-season. Some players had a wrong state of mind. I don’t want to speak about it — I’m not sure about it. It was too easy for them to play from back to front.

“I’m disappointed with my team. My message stays inside. I’m so happy no more Amazon, because these things can stay in between us.”

Spurs were fortunate not to go behind in the 16th minute when left-back Ben Davies’ misplaced pass allowed Richarlison to nip in ahead of Toby Alderweireld, only for him to fluff his attempted finish after rounding keeper Hugo Lloris.

Mourinho’s side did at least manage to create a handful of first-half openings, most notably when Matt Doherty almost scored on his debut after cutting in from the right, finding Harry Kane and continuing into the Everton area to collect the striker’s chipped return, only to see his volley saved by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford.

The visitors, though, were dominant in the second half and never looked like allowing Spurs back into the game after Calvert-Lewin powered a 53rd-minute header past Lloris, connecting with Lucas Digne’s excellent free kick. Mourinho complained the set-piece had been taken further forward from where the offence was committed, but he could have no complaints about the overall outcome.

“I didn’t like my team,” said Mourinho.

“In the first half we were the team that created the best two chances. In the second half after their goal, we were poor.”

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (4-2-3-1): Lloris 6; Doherty 5 (Ndombele 76, 6), Alderweireld 5, Dier 6, Davies 5; Hojbjerg 4, Winks 5 (Bergwijn 60, 6); Moura 6, Alli 5 (Sissoko 46, 6), Son 6; Kane 4.

Substitutes: Hart, Sanchez, Aurier, Lamela.

EVERTON (4-3-3): Pickford 7; Coleman 7, Keane 7, Mina 7, Digne 7; Doucoure 7, Allan 9, Andre Gomes 6 (Sigurdsson 68, 6); Rodriguez 8 (Davies 90, 6), Calvert-Lewin 8 (Kean 88, 6), Richarlison 7.

Substitutes: Virginia, Kenny, Walcott, Bernard.

Referee: Martin Atkinson 7