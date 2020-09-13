Killarney Celtic complete League and Cup double over crosstown rivals

Kerry Greyhound Bar Cup final: Killarney Celtic 3 Killarney Athletic 0

Killarney Celtic remain on course to complete the clean sweep of major trophies in Kerry after adding the Greyhound Bar KO Cup on Sunday evening at Mounthawk Park, when they again defeated cross-town rivals Killarney Athletic.

It’s an impressive haul by Celtic, who have already won the Munster Champions League trophy, while their Youths have won the FAI Youths Cup, and their U17 side has completed the domestic league and cup double.

Having beaten Athletic 4-0 the previous week in Premier A League final, Celtic dominated the opening half but a combination of some good Athletic defending a couple of excellent Gary Sugrue saves kept Celtic at bay.

However, Celtic took the lead on the half-hour when a move involving Gary Keane twice and Shane Lowth saw Ryan Kelliher find the Athletic net from the edge of the box.

Athletic did come more into the contest approaching half-time with Cathal O’Shea shooting over and Matt Keane skimming the crossbar, but Celtic retired 1-0 in front which was scant reward for their dominance.

But in the second period, Celtic polished Athletic off with a second from Ray Kelliher and a fine effort from Darragh Lowth to complete the double over Athletic.

KILLARNEY CELTIC: Roy Kelliher; A O’Rourke (J Leahy 80), K O’Sullivan (C McCarthy 84), G Keane, S O’Mahony; M Keane, D Lowth (P O’Connor 70), C O’Shea (B Falvey 84), Ryan Kelliher (S McCarthy 66); L Downing, S Lowth.

KILLARNEY ATHLETIC: G Sugrue; S Lyne, C Hickey, S Doolan, J Rudden; D Kelliher, I Prendergast (R O’Shea 78), T Doolan, C Bowler; J Reyes, A Moynihan (C Farrell 58).

Referee: A Quirke (Kerry Branch).