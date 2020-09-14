Neale Fenn: 'We’re not good enough to compete with the likes of Shamrock Rovers at the moment'

Cork City 0 Shamrock Rovers 3

Shamrock Rovers have a glamour Europa League tie against Milan to look forward to on Thursday, but manager Stephen Bradley cited Saturday’s SSE Airtricity League Premier Division win over Cork City as the Hoops’ big game of the week.

A comfortable 3-0 win opened up an eight-point lead on Bohemians, with Bradley delighted that there were no signs of complacency ahead of the visit of the Rossoneri to Tallaght Stadium.

“I know, from the outside, people probably thought Milan was our big game,” he said, “but this was our big game.

“We felt that if we could come here and perform, we could win the game and we did that but there was no talk of anything else.

“We’ve done some really hard work the last few weeks, picking up tough points in Dublin derbies and we knew today was important to get points on the board and increase that gap.” ]

Rovers dominated from the off and Aaron Greene’s 17th-minute opener – the first of two goals from him — was not a surprise. Having beaten City 2-1 in the FAI Cup a fortnight ago, Bradley was keen to ensure that the hosts weren’t allowed a foothold.

“That was really pleasing, because you have to be careful with Cork,” he said.

“In the attacking part of the pitch, they have some really good players and if you allow them into the game, they’ll grow in confidence, like in the cup game.

“They had caused us problems so we knew we had to really impose ourselves on the game from the first minute and I thought the players did that really well.”

The Hoops’ unbeaten league run stretching back to September of last year is now 15 games, 11 of those this season, and it would take an unprecedented comeback to deny them a first league title since 2011. They settled better and had a couple of half-chances to go ahead before Greene opened the scoring in the 17th minute with the first of two goals, Jack Byrne the provider with a cross from the left which found the unmarked centre-forward, allowing him to head home.

Rovers had licence to control the flow of the game after that and further chances were created as they maximised possession thanks to Aaron McEneff, Byrne and Graham Burke in midfield. Just after the half-hour, Greene went close again and then set up Danny Lafferty for a shot which needed a good save from Mark McNutly.

It took until the 43rd minute for City to have a shot on target, Dylan McGlade’s low effort not troubling Alan Mannus. From that, Rovers went down the field and, with City unable to clear, Byrne sent the ball wide to Lafferty, whose cross allowed Greene to double his personal tally and the lead.

City manager Neale Fenn switched from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2 at half-time as Ronan Hurley and Scott Fenwick came on, but Rovers continued to dominate. Burke twice hit the post and just before the end the third goal did arrive, courtesy of sub Neil Farrugia.

Afterwards, Fenn didn’t try to sugar-coat matters for City, who remain ninth.

“I think we have to be realistic about where we are,” he said. “We’re second-from-bottom in the league, we’ve got a lot of injuries, we’re playing players out of position.

“If you look at those facts, then what is the likely outcome? Obviously, we don’t go out to lose the games, we don’t go out to get beaten but that’s the reality of it.

“Do we accept that we’re going to lose games? We have to now. It’s hard for Cork City to get their head around that, especially at Turner’s Cross. That’s why we didn’t want to sit back and it’s why we wanted to press them, but maybe the reality is that we’re down there for a reason.

“At the moment, we’re not good enough to compete with the likes of Shamrock Rovers and we’re building but it’s hard, it’s a tough reality for people.”

CORK CITY: McNulty; Ochieng, O’Brien, O’Connor, Slevin; Coleman, Morrissey, Byrne Hurley halftime); McGlade (Fenwick half-time), Simpson (Dinanga 71), Dalling.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Grace, Lopes, Scales (O’Brien 59); Finn, O’Neill (Watts 65), McEneff, Lafferty (Farrugia 77); Burke, Byrne; Greene (Marshall 77).

Referee: R Matthews (Westmeath).