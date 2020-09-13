Frank Lampard boosted by versatility of Chelsea new boy Kai Havertz

Frank Lampard has hailed Kai Havertz’s versatility as a major boost to his revamped Chelsea squad.

Chelsea pulled off one of the transfer coups of the summer by recruiting highly-coveted Germany star Havertz for £70m from Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old has flourished as an attacking midfielder or forward, but also has the capabilities to slot into a deeper role.

One of boss Lampard’s major challenges this term will be just how to fit all the new attacking talents into his Stamford Bridge line-up, but the 42-year-old sees no troubles with Havertz.

“Kai, with his qualities, is flexible to play in different positions; I haven’t changed my view in a few days of seeing him so I think we can use his versatility,” said Lampard.

“One of the pluses when I spoke to Kai is that he is very comfortable. He is not that ‘I want to play in this position, this is all I want’.

“He is potentially very happy to help the team, he can give us quality in different areas so it is not one that we have to nail down.”

Chelsea’s summer spending has already passed the £200m mark but the Blues are not finished there, with Rennes goalkeeper Edouard Mendy expected to make the Stamford Bridge switch shortly.

The west Londoners will then turn their focus to striking a deal with West Ham to sign England star Declan Rice, a long-term target for Lampard and the Blues.

Striker Timo Werner should make his Premier League debut at Brighton having made the £53million move from RB Leipzig, with Havertz also in line to feature at the Amex Stadium.

Hakim Ziyech will miss out with knee trouble, while England left-back Ben Chilwell is still in the final stages of shaking off a heel complaint.

Christian Pulisic could have his first chance to don the number 10 shirt though, having recovered from a hamstring injury.

Captain Cesar Azpilicueta has overcome his own hamstring problem too, with both men back fit quicker than expected.

“I am very happy to have them both back,” Lampard said of Pulisic and Azpilicueta.

“They both trained on Wednesday, their first day fully training with the team.

“They are in contention for Monday. I have to be careful. I have a squad to pick from, but the way they are training and the attitude they have come back with looks like they are over those injuries.

“I will just have to make sure I manage them back in in their own ways.”