Terrace Talk: Liverpool - The joy of late victory never dissipates

It’s coincidental that Liverpool fans got their title drought over, suddenly surveyed the landscape and said “yes, this is all very weird isn’t it?”. Honest.

A magical day on football’s calendar was reduced to farce with only four games played. TV autocracy does damage, sure, but the decision to delay a full return because certain teams’ seasons were extended by Europe turned strangeness into full-on surrealism.

A metaphor for Johnson’s Britain, willing normality through pig-headed obstinacy and failing miserably. Stiff upper lips provide zero protection from contagion. Who knew?

It was an opening day full of trepidation anyway. Bielsa’s Leeds start each season like a burning bullet train. It’ll be the teams who face them after Christmas who reap the benefits of an annual, exhausted collapse.

He’s an eccentric of course, which tallies with the xenophobic view of all foreign coaches. Anyone thinking about the game in depth and detail marks them out for special lunacy.

Riddled with errors, it turned out to be a game in the image of both managers, despite Klopp’s latter-day flirtation with clean sheets.

At least, as when we collected our title in the July 5-3 against Chelsea, we actually win these farces now. Bournemouth away was four years ago, it might as well be centuries.

Saturday’s game gave viewers (still not spectators yet) an interesting philosophical conundrum; a struggle between how much we love watching Liverpool score and how many times you can hear Song 2 without considering self-immolation.

Gone it seems are the days when New Liverpool could rely on defence to eke out a narrow, low-scoring victory. There’s been one clean sheet in the last nine competitive matches.

Everyone shrugged in summer, when a clinched title made us charitable, the bigger picture looming large. But now? It’s surely time to get serious again and knuckle down. If Saturday’s even a hint of what’s to come… Selecting Keita over Fabinho symbolised the arrogance rife all afternoon, and that begins with Klopp.

Had he chosen the eleven we finished with I doubt it would’ve helped. Not much Fabinho could have done with the curious wanderlust of Gomez. I spent most of the first half shouting “where you going now?” at a player who promises so much and frustrates in equal measure.

We’ve long known that Trent can’t defend like he creates but heading a clearance into his own net’s a new one. Saved by the flag.

The biggest lapse came amazingly from Van Dijk. We’ve seen him pull off such contorted clearances before of course, but this slip (and the one at Arsenal) hint at a player suffering from too much smoke blown up his arse.

The word ‘classic’ gets bandied about far too easily, signifying a deluge of goals and little else. Quality please, not just quantity. We were grateful once more to Salah. TV commentators questioned the first penalty, causing much mirth. I know we’re good but we haven’t reached a level where we must play by different rules to everyone else, surely?

Leeds scored with their only three shots on target and that somehow translated as “unfortunate”. It’s still hard to acknowledge Liverpool being regarded as superhuman nowadays, a team that everyone else wants to fail and makes people feverishly unreasonable when they don’t.

More will be made of transfer lethargy. Firmino will have better days, but simple finishing seems beyond him sometimes. A little competition for places might not hurt long-term.

Yet we still won. We said that a lot last season. Never hurts to repeat yourself in what’s bound to be a trickier season. For all their boldness, Leeds still wanted to protect their point at the end and got punished.

They once called it Fergietime, when United exploited everyone else’s premature jubilation over a draw against the best.

We’re that team now, and the joy of late victory never dissipates.