Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah bury the hatchet after warm-up clash

Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah bury the hatchet after warm-up clash

Dani Ceballos, pictured, clashed with Eddie Nketiah before Arsenal’s game with Fulham (John Walton/PA)

Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 19:17 PM
PA Sport Staff

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos insists he has no problem with team-mate Eddie Nketiah after they clashed ahead of Saturday’s 3-0 win at Fulham.

Spaniard Ceballos and fellow substitute Nketiah squared up to each other and had to be separated following a late challenge during the warm-up at Craven Cottage.

The pair took seats at opposite ends of the substitutes’ bench when the game kicked off.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said he had not seen the incident when asked about it post-match but Ceballos, whose tackle sparked the confrontation, has since moved to diffuse the situation.

The on-loan Real Madrid midfielder posted a picture on Instagram of himself and Nketiah smiling together as they left the ground, along with the words: “No problems here my brother” and a peace symbol.

Arsenal shared the image on the club’s official twitter account, accompanied by the words: “It happens.”

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the north London club a dream start to the new Premier League season, with Ceballos and Nketiah each coming off the bench in the second half.

More in this section

Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier League - Anfield Wow! Salah's hat-trick saves porous Liverpool in seven-goal thriller
Ross County v Celtic - Scottish Premiership - Global Energy Stadium Shane Duffy scores on Celtic debut in front of socially-distanced crowd
Rob Slevin and Aaron Greene 12/9/2020 Shamrock Rovers put three past Cork City to extend unbeaten run
fulhamceballospa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up