Shamrock Rovers put three past Cork City to extend unbeaten run

Cork City 0 Shamrock Rovers 3

Shamrock Rovers moved eight points clear of second-placed Bohemians at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division as they enjoyed a comfortable win over Cork City at Turner’s Cross on Saturday afternoon.

The Hoops’ unbeaten League run stretching back to September of last year is now 15 games, 11 of those this season, and it would take an unprecedented comeback to deny them a first League title since 2011. On Thursday, they will turn their focus to the Europa League and a clash with AC Milan at Tallaght Stadium but there was never any danger of their attention being misplaced.

They settled better than their hosts and had a couple of half chances to go ahead before Aaron Greene opened the scoring in the 17th minute with the first of two goals, Jack Byrne the provider with a cross from the left which found the unmarked centre-forward, allowing him to head home.

Rovers had licence to control the flow of the game after that and further chances were created as they maximised possession thanks to Aaron McEneff, Byrne, and Graham Burke in midfield. Just after the half-hour, Greene went close again and then set up Danny Lafferty for a shot which needed a good save from Mark McNulty.

It took until the 43rd minute for City to have a shot on target, Dylan McGlade’s low effort not troubling Alan Mannus after his initial shot from a free kick had come back off the defensive wall. From that, Rovers went down the field and, with City unable to clear, Byrne sent the ball wide to Lafferty, whose cross allowed Greene to double his personal tally and the lead.

City manager Neale Fenn switched from a 4-3-3 to a 3-5-2 at half-time as Ronan Hurley and Scott Fenwick came on, but Rovers continued to dominate. Hurley had to be alert to clear when Burke and Gary O’Neill combined well in the City area in the 63rd minute and soon after that Lafferty’s low cross should have resulted in a goal but none of the purple shirts in the area could turn the ball home.

Burke twice hit the post after that but just before the end the third goal did arrive, courtesy of sub Neil Farrugia.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Ochieng, O’Brien, O’Connor, Slevin; Coleman, Morrissey, Byrne (Hurley ht); McGlade (Fenwick ht), Simpson (Dinanga 71), Dalling.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Grace, Lopes, Scales (O’Brien 59); Finn, O’Neill (Watts 65), McEneff, Lafferty (Farrugia 77); Burke, Byrne; Greene (Marshall 77).

Referee: R Matthews (Westmeath).