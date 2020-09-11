Matt Cooper: Hopes and fears for Anfield guided by a lifetime of Leeds United pessimism

Tomorrow evening — with Leeds United playing Liverpool at Anfield — cannot come fast enough.

We’ve only been waiting for 16 years for the return of Premier League football after all, those of us who just cannot and will not give up on supporting Leeds, the Damned United, the club that so often raises our expectations only to see them dashed.

Inevitably, there is a certain trepidation about the game, to put it mildly. Be careful what you wish for, and all that. The return to the top division has the most difficult possible start. The pessimist in me realises that Leeds could be thumped, just as last year’s Championship winners Norwich City were on the first game of last season — and Norwich finished the season bottom of the table.

The optimist in me? I daren’t write what I hope for lest you laugh, but football is all about dreaming isn’t it, at least until reality intrudes?

The fear many Leeds fans had during lockdown was that, on return, Leeds would not complete the job of winning the 2019-20 Championship, despite being in pole position at the season break to do so.

The team was clearly the best in the division but didn’t necessarily convert possession and chances into the goals the style and performances merited. And Leeds teams have a history of buckling under the weight of expectation.

The return to action in June brought all of those fears back to the fore. Leeds went to Cardiff where, one of those quirks of sporting history tells us, they rarely do well. They promptly lost 2-0, despite being the better team. It was going to happen again, Leeds were going to choke and miss out on automatic promotion. Which meant they would lose in the play-offs because Leeds always lose in the play-offs.

The day in May 2019 when Leeds blew up in the play-off semi-final second-leg against Derby, in the most bizarre of encounters, hurt in a way that shouldn’t for a supposedly mature man in his fifties. The upset that Sunday in June 2020 was nearly as bad. I remember thinking that the lockdown without football hadn’t been so bad after all: at least it meant I didn’t have to endure the crushing disappointment and dashed expectations.

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa with his players as they lift the Sky Bet Championship trophy after the match at Elland Road, Leeds.

We — and I include friends of a similar age who also obsess about our team and still talk about Leeds as if we were children — panicked too early. Instead, Leeds went on a run and won the Championship with ten points to spare, way more easily than the long-time obsessives (my support goes back to 1972 as a six-year old) had ever come to expect.

Which brings us to our return to the season opener… and the hopes and fears.

Hope is mainly around one man, who will sit on a bucket at the side of the pitch, having prepared the team meticulously. In two years, the Argentine manager Marcelo Bielsa has achieved legendary status for Leeds fans (and I use that word with its old emphasis, as its meaning in sport has been debased in the 21st century through overuse and attachment to minor figures). He has turned underachieving or underwhelming footballers into a fine team, incredibly fit athletes who look to play football as it should be, at pace and with adventure, even if at times they might not have quite the ability to match the intentions. And Bielsa has done it with great humility, although also with quite remarkable stubbornness.

That’s what brings out the pessimist in me again. Are our players good enough for the much higher levels of ability required in the Premier League? Can Leeds play the same pressing style without the ball against better opposition, be as comfortable in possession as they were against lesser teams in the Championship?

The team has a reputation for missing too many chances, so if it gets fewer and converts at the same low rate then how many goals will Leeds score? (Yes, we’re looking at centre-forward Patrick Bamford here.)

It's almost typical of Bielsa that that new centre-forward, Rodrigo from Valencia, the current Spanish number nine, scored just four league goals last season and is better known as a creator rather than finisher.

Yet signing a player of his calibre — and for a club record fee of around £30m — has lifted the spirits and expectations of fans, as has getting a young German international centre-back in Robin Koch.

A raft of promising young teenagers have been signed and it would no surprise if some ended up in the first team squad this year, although breaking into a settled side is hard. Once Bielsa gives a player a position he gives him plenty of time to justify his selection in it. There is also talk of at least one more marquee signing, Rodrigo De Paul, an Argentine attacker at Udinese in Italy being the most spoken about target. He might end up at Juventus instead but that Leeds are competing with the Italian giants for a player of his quality has been another boon for the fan to enjoy.

Leeds United fans celebrate their side's fifth goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham.

So what will constitute success this season? Realistically any promoted team just wants to stay up. But some, like Leicester, Wolves and Sheffield United in recent years, have done much better than that. We have become used to winning again and don’t want to surrender that. We don’t expect Bielsa has signed on for another year simply to battle against relegation.

There have been great years for Leeds fans in the past, amid the disappointments. The great team of the 60s and 70s with the late Billy Bremner, Norman Hunter, Paul Madeley and, of course, Jack Charlton, and those who are still alive such as John Giles, Alan Clarke and Peter Lorimer.

We can remember the 1992 title-winning team and that wonderful midfield of Gordon Strachan, David Batty, Gary McAllister and the late Gary Speed. The short-lived flair of the David O’Leary era — Mark Viduka’s four goals in a 4-3 victory over Liverpool at Elland Road being one standout memory — before overspending lead to the break-up of the team and the 2004 relegation.

That led to 16 years of much misery, watching many players who simply were not anywhere near the standard required and who even brought us into the third division of English football.

And now we’re back at Anfield tomorrow. Can you blame us Leeds fans for being excited?