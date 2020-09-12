Defend a Premier League title? Jurgen Klopp keener on Liverpool's attacking policy

The sporting terminology may call for Liverpool to “defend” their first league title in 30 years when the campaign starts at Anfield tonight, but that is one word Jurgen Klopp will not entertain.

For the new season, read the old. The “heavy metal” football that inspired Liverpool to their stunning title charge will again be front and centre when newly-promoted Leeds travel across the Pennines today.

But “defend” a title? Klopp’s English is fluent but that is an idiom that the Liverpool manager refuses to adopt.

"That was my response to someone who said we had to ‘defend’ the title,” said Klopp. “I didn’t understand that phrase, maybe I'm not smart enough.

“If there is a title out there we will go for it - as we showed last season and we did it the year before. It doesn't mean we will do this year, because we don't take these things for granted, but if the titles that are out there we will attack them.

That is how I understand it and that is what we did last year so why should we change last year.

The summer after the season before has been a surreal one for all clubs but, especially, Liverpool who have been unable to celebrate their landmark title success properly, officially at least.

Supporters have not even been able to see their team play live since their Champions League exit to Atletico Madrid in mid-March, adding to the sense of this being no ordinary close season.

From a business point of view, it has certainly not been a typical summer for Liverpool, who have been virtual spectators in the post-Covid transfer window, while rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, in particular, have spent lavishly.

It is a point that sees Klopp on the defensive - there is that word again - and criticism for it clearly irks the German manager.

“I don’t sense any negativity,” he said. “I know all the things that can be said and what will be said. That is always the same. I have been here for five seasons and I don’t think you were ever happy with our transfer business apart from when we brought in Virgil (van Dijk) and Alisson. Other years people maybe thought, ‘Good but has he proven anything? Is he really that? Is he worth that? Have they paid too much?’

“I am really not interested in it. It is all about what can we do on Saturday? And then there will still be some speculation, that is something we have to deal with and will deal with that is not such a big problem.”

Problem-solving is a managerial skill at which Klopp has proven himself adept in his time at the club and, it is safe to assume, he has spent many recent hours weighing up the challenges that will be presented by Marcelo Bielsa and his Leeds side today.

The Argentinian hinted this week that a visit to Anfield is nowhere near as daunting without the presence of spectators - a statement that could well come back to haunt the veteran as his side’s desire to build from defence comes face to face with Klopp’s notorious “gegen press” tactics.

“I know Marcelo said Anfield is not Anfield without supporters and he is right, in one way,” said Klopp.

“But it is still Anfield, by the way. It is our home and we are Liverpool.

That should not sound like a threat, but they did not play us very often before and it should feel different for them as well.

"We are ready to work hard and make life more uncomfortable for them than any team last year could against them. If we do not we will suffer.

“It is the first game of the season and it sounds like it is a big advantage for Leeds because they waited so long for the Premier League, now everything is new and they are fighting for everything and we are champions, leaning back, relaxing.

We were not doing this and for as long as I breathe we will not be like this.