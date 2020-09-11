Koch and Rodrigo ready for best league in the world, says Bielsa

It is a measure of the crazy, chaotic and engaging world that Marcelo Bielsa inhabits that it was not until yesterday morning, barely 24 hours before the start of the new Premier League season, that Leeds United were able to announce that the 65-year-old Argentinian will manage them in the new campaign.

But then again, nothing in the career or life of Bielsa has been orthodox. The only question, as Leeds return to the top flight for the first time in 16 years, is what impact he will have on the fortunes of the famous old club.

After all, Bielsa’s intense style of management has only produced limited success in the past, even allowing for a mythical reputation that has seen the likes of Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino pay homage to his unique brand of coaching and man-management.

In his first season at Elland Road, Leeds faded badly and lost in the play-offs, an echo of the 2012 season in Spain when Athletic Bilbao missed out on the Europa League and Spanish Cup and then-midfielder Ander Herrera confessed Bielsa’s players were exhausted by the end of the season.

There has also been a convenient revisionist re-writing of history since Bielsa led Leeds - who, lest we forget, had a three-month break prior to winning promotion - into the Premier League in July.

It was only 18 months ago that Bielsa was fined £200,000 by the Football League for having systematically spied on the training of opponents Derby, whose manager Frank Lampard admitted the veteran had been an idol of his before being exposed for such blatant cheating.

At the end of that 2019-20 season, it was widely expected that Bielsa, who has never spent more than two years with any one club and, famously, was in charge of Lazio for two days in July 2016, would move on.

But his return last season ended in triumph and, even if it was not confirmed until yesterday, there was little doubt that Bielsa would return for a third season in charge, making Leeds the longest club employer of his 28-year coaching career.

Bielsa’s thoughts, fascinating as they may be, are rarely articulated via his carefully-managed press conferences, always conducted via interpreter, in which he deals almost exclusively in cliches and offers little insight into his methods.

Not that any of that matters to a fanatical fan base who have, rightly, taken him to their hearts. The fact Bielsa lives in a modest flat in Wetherby and drives a second-hand VW Golf have made him even more a man of the West Yorkshire people.

And the feel-good factor has continued with what appears a solid summer of transfer business in which Leeds have spent £11.7 million on German international defender Robin Koch and a club record £26 million on Spanish striker Rodrigo, last seen in these parts on loan at Bolton 10 years ago.

“They are two players that have the correct level to play in the Premier League,” said Bielsa ahead of tonight’s visit to Liverpool.

“Koch and Rodrigo are in very good physical condition ahead of the game. It's the best league in the world and always requires you to be at your highest level.

“Rodrigo is a very well known player with an extensive track record. He is also a starter for an important national in Europe which defines him as a player.”

All of which may be true, but it is hard not to imagine that Leeds’ fate will lie in the hands of the man perched on his trademark upturned bucket in the dug-out, rather than any individuals on the field.