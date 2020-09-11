Ten Irish players to keep an eye on: Dara O’Shea must seize his chance at West Brom

At a time of evolution in the Ireland squad, the breadth of options available to Stephen Kenny in the UK leagues is thankfully on the rise.

Last season’s tally of 21 players to see Premier League action was the highest in four years and there’s others making inroads.

Here we take a look at 10 players, some younger than others, to watch out for across the various divisions and Scotland.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Dara O’Shea – 21 (first game: West Bromwich Albion v Leicester, Sunday 2pm).

Central defence is considered the most difficult position to break into, so O’Shea didn’t mind displaying his versatility by slotting into right-back during West Brom’s promotion-clinching season.

Baggies boss Slaven Bilić admits he sees a bit of his former Everton team-mate Richard Dunne in O’Shea, the similarities in physique and game intelligence there to admire.

The Dubliner, who earned his first Ireland senior call up last week, must start the season strong to keep his place.

Will Smallbone – 20 (first game: Southampton v Crystal Palace, Saturday, 3pm).

Two cases in the recent past mean panic usually accompany any English-born rising star breaking through at Premier League level.

Southampton's Will Smallbone celebrates scoring a debut goal in the FA Cup against Huddersfield at St Mary's.

Basingstoke-born Smallbone, like Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, played all his underage international football in green but the main difference is he has a parent, Kilkenny native Mary, originally from Ireland.

The English FA did register their interest once Smallbone made 10 appearances last season, all but one of them in the Premier League, but he’s said to be committed to the Irish cause.

Robbie Brady – 28 (first game: League Cup, Burnley v Sheffield Utd, Thursday, 5.30pm).

It seems he’s been around for an age but this season, for many reasons, is vital for Robbie Brady. Finally free of injuries, he was handed a contract extension by Burnley in May but only has this campaign to earn another one.

More consistency in his game, rather than the odd flash of his talents, is a necessity for Burnley and Ireland to benefit from a player who hasn’t flourished since his Euro 2016 exploits.

CHAMPIONSHIP

Mark Travers – 21 (first game: Bournemouth v Blackburn Rovers, Saturday, 3pm).

One of the inconvenient truths in the Ireland squad is the reliance on Darren Randolph.

Were the 33-year-old to suffer an injury or incur a suspension, the experience levels of the alternatives would be a concern. Best placed from the supporting case to clock up the matches at a decent level is Travers.

Ireland goalkeepers, from left, Darren Randolph, Caoimhin Kelleher and Mark Travers during a training session at FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Seven outings over the past two seasons have been racked up but Aaron Ramsdale’s departure to Sheffield United leaves Travers in a shoot-out with Asmir Begovic for the No 1 spot.

Adam Idah – 19 (first game: Norwich City v Huddersfield Town, Saturday, 3pm).

After featuring sparingly last season, yet still making a splash with a hat-trick in the FA Cup third round, Idah is being lined up for a central role in Norwich’s bid to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

Winning his first couple of senior caps can only bolster his prospects as Daniel Farke adjusts to life after losing some of his key components.

Troy Parrott – 18 (first game: Millwall v Stoke City, Saturday, 3pm).

One consolation from Kenny’s first underwhelming double-header was that Parrott wasn’t there.

Throughout last year’s stellar U21 campaign, the attacker conjured moments of magic to change games and his return from a recent groin injury should have him fit for the Euro play-off in Slovakia on October 8. He needs games first and a loan move from Tottenham to Millwall should provide him with ample opportunities.

Daryl Horgan – 28 (first game: Wycombe Wanderers v Rotherham United, Saturday, 3pm).

Like most exports from Kenny’s dominant Dundalk side, Horgan has struggled cross-channel. Early success came in the form of games at Preston North End and six Ireland caps but his move to Hibernian in Scotland flopped.

Back in England with Championship newcomers Wycombe, his pace and trickery in attack will be utilised to counteract what’s expected to be a barrage of one-sided games against the heavier hitters.

Peter Kioso – 22 (first game: Luton Town v Barnsley, Saturday, 3pm).

Not a household name by any means but the full-back could make a name for himself at Luton, having arrived in January from Hartlepool United.

Hailing from Swords in Dublin, he played for Malahide United before embarking on a circuitous route that led him to his Championship debut in July. He remains eligible for the extended U21 campaign, another incentive to battle new recruit James Bree for the right-full berth.

LEAGUE ONE

Ryan Cassidy – 19 (first game: Accrington v Peterborough United, Saturday, 3pm).

Highly-regarded at St Kevin’s Boys, the striker then made rapid progress at Watford without getting a chance to replicate it for Ireland.

Burton Albion's John Brayford (left) and Accrington Stanley's Ryan Cassidy battle for the ball during the Carabao Cup first round match last week. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire.

Watford provided that rare duel gift of a contract extension and loan move, affording the youngster a season in League One to prove himself. How he fares at Accrington will determine whether he replaces the likes of Idah and Parrott in the U21 squad.

SCOTLAND

Tommie Hoban – 26 (next game: Aberdeen v Kilmarnock, Saturday, 3pm).

Another to learn his trade at Watford, Hoban was a first-teamer at Vicarage Road before injuries threatened to end his career. Former club Aberdeen offered him a lifeline with a short-term deal and, following 18 months without a game, he started three in 10 days last month.