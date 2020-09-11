Everton's evolution giving hope to a frustrated fanbase in the blue half of Liverpool

Everton owner Farhad Moshiri is being made to wait for glory as he edges the club closer to the top four at a pace that until now was becoming something of a frustration for the club’s anxious fanbase; but there are real signs of hope on the horizon as the new campaign approaches.

It hasn’t been the kind of revolution that Chelsea experienced when Roman Abramovich barged into west London and won the league within two years.

But there are precedents at other clubs, including Manchester City where Sheikh Mansour waited two-and-a-half years for a trophy, and even down the road at Liverpool, that patience is key.

A highly positive transfer window, in which Everton have spent upwards of €65m, is changing the vibe at Goodison Park where experienced manager Carlo Ancelotti has been charged with taking the club from mid-table to the Champions League.

In the background, things have been changing for a long time. Moshiri purchased his first 49.9 per cent stake in the club back in 2016 for more than €90m before later taking it to 77.2% by 2019 and effective ownership.

During that time Everton have finished 7th, 8th, 8th and 12th, a frustration to many, but plans for a spectacular new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock have shown the extent of the new owner’s ambition. It was his arrival which helped secure a land purchase agreement with Peel Holdings for the site, and his drive which has taken the project to a point where the €500m-plus project could begin as soon as 2021 if permission is granted.

There has also been investment in the club’s Finch Farm training complex following a naming rights sale, plus a new shirt sponsorship deal with betting company SportPesa as Everton prepare for an assault on the clubs above them in the table.

It has been evolution rather than revolution so far, perhaps not surprising when you consider Moshiri, who is a chartered accountant by profession, made his fortune through strategic investments in steel and energy companies in the UK and Russia, and likes to spend wisely.

However, his commitment to Everton looks strong even if the road so far has been rockier than that experienced by the likes of Abramovich, Mansour and John W Henry.

So far during Moshiri’s reign there have already been nine managers, which shows not everything has gone to plan, but in Ancelotti they have a man of real experience whose years at AC Milan made him a legendary figure in Italy – and who is used to working under billionaire owners after winning the Double at Chelsea under Roman Abramovich.

The Italian’s revolution hasn’t been instant, however. The club bought him €92m worth of players last season, including Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi, but a 12th placed finish was little reward – and it included a 5-2 drubbing in the Merseyside derby, only partially offset by an impressive 3-1 victory over Chelsea.

By comparison, this summer’s arrivals look more likely to have an instant impact.

James Rodriguez is the wild card, an outstanding player who shot to fame with his performances for Colombia in the 2004 World Cup, but who has struggled to nail down a place in the Real Madrid side, or to show his true colours, ever since.

But he did enjoy positive spells under Ancelotti at both Real and Bayern Munich and claims that is the reason he chose to move Goodison.

Abdoule Doucoure, a box to box midfielder from Watford who was once wanted by Arsenal, is surely a more certain success, being already used to Premier League football and possessing the kind of athleticism and drive that Everton fans prize so highly.

Then there’s experienced midfielder Allan from Ancelotti’s former club Napoli, the man charged with holding Everton’s top-four challenge together.

It’s evidence of Everton’s growing appeal that players of such calibre can be tempted to Merseyside, so although the wait for trophies has been a long one at least fans can be confident things are moving in the right direction. Everton’s new stadium will be key to closing the financial gap on those above them eventually, but silverware now would make the journey a whole lot more comfortable. Even Sheikh Mansour, who has since turned Manchester City into one of the biggest clubs in the world, must have had a few jitters before Roberto Mancini and Yaya Toure delivered him the FA Cup in 2011.

What Everton want to know is when will their big moment arrive?