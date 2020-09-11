Case for the defence: Arsenal overstocked at the back

At time of writing, Arsenal has eight centre-halves listed in their first-team squad, with a further centre-back, Dino Mavropanos, on loan at Stuttgart.

Clearly, there is some clutter to clear from Mikel Arteta’s defensive stock room. Peek beneath the clutter, however, and signs of a clear succession plan are emerging.

This summer, Arsenal signed 22-year old Brazilian centre-half Gabriel Magalhães from Lille and made the loan signing of Spanish defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo permanent. 19-year-old French centre-back William Saliba was signed last summer but loaned back to St. Etienne for the 2019-20 season.

Three brand new centre-backs, all of whom stand at a shade under two metres tall. In concert with these new, younger defensive signings, 33-year-old David Luiz extended his contract for a further year in North London. Luiz has a fascinating role for Arsenal this season.

Given their youth and lack of Premier League experience, Gabriel and Saliba won’t be ready to begin their partnership right away.

Luiz will therefore be used as a bridging agent, charged with helping Saliba and especially his compatriot Gabriel to adapt to life in the Premier League. Luiz is widely renowned as the archetypal “good guy to have at the training ground.”

Young players such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli have previously alluded to Luiz’s insistence on mentoring young players at London Colney.

Gabriel does not yet speak English, so having a senior Brazilian mentor will be especially useful to him (for Saliba’s benefit, Luiz also speaks French after his two years at Paris Saint Germain).

There is plenty of evidence for young Brazilian players benefitting from a ‘Brazilian big brother’ in other Premier League teams.

Richarlison was indebted to Huerelho Gomes at Watford, while Pep Guardiola took Fernandinho with him to meet Gabriel Jesus when he persuaded the young striker to join Manchester City. Arsenal’s Technical Director Edu knows this all too well too, when Gilberto Silva signed for Arsenal in 2002, Gilberto’s family moved in next door to Edu and his family.

Arsenal’s decision to renew Luiz’s contract by a further year was met with the sort of mirth and ridicule that has followed Luiz during his time in England. However, Arsenal had a clear role in mind for him when they signed him to this extension.

Arsenal's David Luiz during a Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in July. Picture: Michael Regan

The former Chelsea man is charged with overseeing his own redundancy.

Initially, he might even start alongside Saliba and Gabriel in a back three. It is widely expected that Arteta wants to move away from the security of a back three eventually but is reluctant to do so until he feels he has a top-tier central defensive partnership. The hope, one would imagine, is that as Gabriel and Saliba acclimatise, they will form that defensive foundation.

Luiz most likely has one season left in England and he will want to ensure a positive legacy.

The former Chelsea man does seem to be fit for the Brazilian big brother role. Everton forward Richarlison revealed last year that the Premier League’s Brazilian contingent meet at Luiz’s house at least annually for a barbecue, Luiz is naturally a collectively minded, social person.

Gabriel is not well-known in his native Brazil, he left Avai- a modest-sized club in Florianópolis - as a teenager for Lille. He also had low profile loan spells at ESTAC Troyes and Dinamo Zagreb. Gabriel excelled in a back four at Lille, whose full-backs are asked to push on in support of the attack.

A left-footer, Gabriel is also a gifted distributor- especially for raking diagonal passes. His profile, both physically and in terms of his attributes, is similar to Pablo Mari who, you would assume, is primed to compete with and understudy Gabriel as a left-sided centre-back.

Gabriel and Mari are both aggressive, touch tight defenders who squeeze the defensive line towards the halfway line. Gabriel produced a 75% tackle success rate last season- the third-highest in Ligue 1.

Like Gabriel, Saliba played in a 4-2-3-1 formation for St. Etienne but also played in a fluid back three. Mari, Saliba and Gabriel all played in teams that predominantly created chances from wide positions and Arsenal will likely do something similar with the likes of Pepe (a former teammate of Gabriel at Lille), Willian and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in wide areas.

Saliba is also a physical defender who looks much older than his 19 years in terms of his physical stature and he is gifted in possession. In short, Arsenal have bought younger defenders who all profile similarly.

Arsenal are overly stocked in defence, but this is a temporary issue. Sokratis will likely move on this summer and even if Arsenal cannot find a buyer, he, like Luiz and Shkodran Mustafi, have only a year to run on their contracts.

Having been in advanced discussions over a loan move to Newcastle, Rob Holding will presumably be exited before long. It remains to be seen how Mikel Arteta sees Calum Chambers’ future when he returns from a cruciate ligament injury. The old guard will quickly make way for the new wave of Arsenal’s defensive future.

At full-back, Arsenal have quality and quantity too. It is likely they will have to sell one of Hector Bellerin or Ainsley Maitland-Niles to fund the transformational central midfielder they require, by securing Cedric Soares on a free transfer from Southampton; they already have offset a departure at right-back.

At left-back Kieran Tierney has become an Arsenal cult hero already and at 23 years of age, he is some way short of his prime years too. In the coming weeks, Arsenal will look to trim the defensive fat that has accumulated in their squad but, once sweated out, evidence of a leaner, younger defensive future emerges.