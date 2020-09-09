Belvedere the latest club to celebrate windfall from Matt Doherty's Tottenham transfer

Fresh from Bohemians celebrating a €1.5m windfall from Matt Doherty’s move to Tottenham Hotspur, his previous club Belvedere are set to collect €500,000 from the deal.

When Jose Mourinho opted a fortnight ago to pay Wolves €15m for the Irish full-back, the trickle-down effect on Irish clubs soon became apparent due to historical clauses wisely brokered.

Bohemians compensated for receiving just €80,000 for the rookie back in 2010 by inserting a 10% sell-on clause.

Belvedere, too, had the future in mind by insisting on a 20% share of any such largesse in return for not demanding the maximum compensation liable for training and development.

Both clubs are now in the money, with the Dublin nursery set to share €300,000 of the €1.5m Bohs are due from Wolves in four installments.

Additionally, recently updated Fifa statutes decree that five per cent of any transfer fee must be distributed to clubs that developed the player between the ages of 12 and 23.

As Doherty played for Belvo from 14-17, €180,000 is due under the training and development rules, with his previous club, Home Farm, banking €75,000.

The FAI are currently involved in lodging the claim on behalf of the entitled clubs, after which payment must be discharged within 30 days.

Belvedere previously received modest add-ons from Wolves, via Bohs, upon Doherty making his Premier League debut against Liverpool in 2011 and winning a first Ireland cap in 2018.

This overall income figure constitutes a record paid to one Irish underage club from a single transfer.

Back in 2003, Chelsea’s €20m purchase of Damien Duff from Blackburn Rovers triggered a €1m share between Leicester Celtic, Lourdes Celtic and St Kevin’s Boys.

Robbie Keane’s various transfers across the noughties should have grossed much more than the €200,000 his boyhood club Crumlin United received but Fifa changed the rules after his move to Inter Milan to debar any claim if the switch was made within the same jurisdiction. That significant tweak has now been repealed.

Doherty commanded the third largest transfer fee paid for an Irish player just before he dislodged Séamus Coleman as Ireland’s first-choice right-back in the recent double-header against Bulgaria and Finland.

He hadn’t yet played a competitive first-team game for the Gypsies when Mick McCarthy was convinced to shell out €80,000 after watching him face his Wolves side in a pre-season friendly at Dalymount Park.

Doherty is one of 14 senior internationals produced by Belvedere — from Mark Kennedy to their most recent graduate Troy Parrott.

The north inner-city outfit, which was established in 1971, intend to invest their windfall in constructing a new clubhouse, future-proofing the club for hothousing another generation of stellar talent.

Elsewhere, Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson has moved to West Bromwich Albion from Sheffield United, it has been confirmed.

Robinson, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at The Hawthorns in the second half of last season, has signed a five-year deal with the Baggies.

“I was fortunate enough to help Albion win promotion to the Premier League and I’m so excited to have the chance to play for this club in the Premier League,” he told the club’s website.

Robinson came on in both of the Republic of Ireland's Nations League games last week and West Brom’s sporting and technical director Luke Dowling believes the 25-year-old has plenty of progress still to make under manager Slaven Bilic.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Callum, who really enjoyed his time at the club on loan and showed his capabilities from the moment he arrived,” he said.

“We have seen his ability out wide and also feel he has the capacity to be equally effective in the central areas.

“There is a belief here that there is a lot more to come from Callum under Slaven’s guidance and his development will be another important asset for the club.”

He makes the move to the Midlands club in a swap deal that saw Oliver Burke move the other way.