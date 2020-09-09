Callum Robinson confirms permanent move to West Brom after loan spell last season

Republic of Ireland international Callum Robinson has moved to West Bromwich Albion from Sheffield United, it has been confirmed.

Robinson, who enjoyed an impressive loan spell at The Hawthorns in the second half of last season, has signed a five-year deal with the Baggies.

“I was fortunate enough to help Albion win promotion to the Premier League and I’m so excited to have the chance to play for this club in the Premier League,” he told the club’s website.

Robinson came on in both of the Republic of Ireland's Nations League games last week and West Brom’s sporting and technical director Luke Dowling believes the 25-year-old has plenty of progress still to make under manager Slaven Bilic.

“We’re delighted to welcome back Callum, who really enjoyed his time at the club on loan and showed his capabilities from the moment he arrived,” he said.

“We have seen his ability out wide and also feel he has the capacity to be equally effective in the central areas.

“There is a belief here that there is a lot more to come from Callum under Slaven’s guidance and his development will be another important asset for the club.”

He makes the move to the Midlands club in a swap deal that saw Oliver Burke move the other way.

Burke has become Sheffield United's fourth signing of the week ahead of the start of the new season.

The Scotland international has signed a three-year contract, following Derby pair Jayden Bogle and Max Lowe and a loan deal for Chelsea’s Ethan Ampadu on Monday.

Burke made his professional debut for Nottingham Forest aged 17 before a high-profile move to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in 2016, only to return to England with the Baggies in a £15m deal a year later which broke his own record as the most expensive Scottish footballer.

However, he failed to establish himself in the West Brom team and, after loan spells at Celtic and Alaves, the 23-year-old will look to reignite his career at Bramall Lane.