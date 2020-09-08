Mason Greenwood apologises and promises to learn lesson after coronavirus breach

Mason Greenwood apologises and promises to learn lesson after coronavirus breach

Striker Mason Greenwood has apologised for breaching coronavirus protocols while on England duty (Brynjar Gunnarson/AP)

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 17:40 PM
Carl Markham, PA

An apologetic Mason Greenwood insists he has learned a lesson after a breach of coronavirus regulations resulted in him being sent home from England duty.

The 18-year-old Manchester United striker and Manchester City’s Phil Foden, 20, were both removed from Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of the Nations League match against Denmark after allegations emerged in the Icelandic media that the pair had spent time with two girls during the trip to Reykjavik, where both players made their senior debuts in a 1-0 win over the hosts on Saturday.

Southgate said it was a “very serious” breach of their bio-bubble in Copenhagen and the Football Association has launched a full investigation.

“Having now had the chance to reflect on what’s happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused,” Greenwood said in a statement.

“It was irresponsible of me to break the Covid-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.

“In particular, I want to apologise to Gareth Southgate, for letting him down, when he had shown great trust in me.

“Playing for England was one of the proudest moments in my life and I only have myself to blame for this huge mistake.

“I promise my family, the fans, Manchester United and England that this is a lesson I will learn from.”

On Monday United released a statement saying: “We are liaising with the Football Association and are disappointed with the actions of Mason Greenwood over this situation.”

Foden also apologised on Monday, with Manchester City describing his actions as “totally inappropriate”.

Reykjavik Metropolitan Police confirmed on Tuesday that the players had each been fined 250,000 Icelandic krona (approx £1,370) and that they considered the matter over.

A short police statement read: “The case is closed. Those involved were fined 250,000 Icelandic krona each.”

More in this section

Aberdeen v NSI Runavik - UEFA Europa League - First Qualifying Round - Pittodrie Stadium Reduced crowds unlikely to lower coronavirus risk, warns study
Bayern Munich v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Allianz Arena European clubs face €575m TV rebate from coronavirus shutdown
Montenegro v Republic of Ireland - UEFA Women's 2021 European Championships Qualifier Two uncapped players included as Ireland name squad for crunch women's qualifier
englandgreenwoodpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up