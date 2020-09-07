James Rodriguez completes switch to Everton

Colombian star joins Carlo Ancelotti's side from Real Madrid on two-year deal with option of a third
James Rodriguez in his Real Madrid days. He has signed a two-year deal at Everton. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 20:19 PM

James Rodriguez has been reunited with Carlo Ancelotti for a third time after Everton announced the signing of the Colombian from Real Madrid on a two-year deal, with the club having the option of a third season.

The 29-year-old was brought to the Bernabeu shortly after his starring role at the 2014 World Cup by Ancelotti, who then linked up with the playmaker three years later when Bayern Munich signed the player on loan.

Rodriguez spent two years with the Bundesliga giants before returning to Real, where he made just 14 appearances in all competitions last season, clearly surplus to requirements under head coach Zinedine Zidane.

He has become the Toffees' second summer signing - after Brazil international Allan, who also worked under Ancelotti when they were at Napoli.

"I am really, really happy to be at this great club, a club with so much history, and here with a manager who knows me really well," Rodriguez told evertonfc.com.

"I'm looking forward to achieving great things here - and winning things, which is what everyone's aim is.

"I've come here to try to improve, to get better. I've also come here to help the team to win, to play good football - entertaining football.

"I'm convinced, with Carlo and his technical staff, we can achieve big things and one of the big reasons (I signed) was the presence of Carlo Ancelotti.

"I have enjoyed some great times with him previously at two different clubs. That was a massive reason to come here."

