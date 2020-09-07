Manchester City duo Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirus

Manchester City duo Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirus

Riyad Mahrez (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA) and Aymeric Laporte (Nick Potts/PA).

Monday, September 07, 2020 - 15:24 PM
PA Sport Staff

Manchester City duo Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus, the club have announced.

City said that neither forward Mahrez nor defender Laporte, now self-isolating, were displaying symptoms.

A club statement released on Monday morning said: “Manchester City FC can confirm that Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for Covid-19.

“Both players are currently observing a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine. Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus.

“Everyone at the club wishes Riyad and Aymeric a speedy recovery ahead of their return to training and the new season.”

Mahrez, tweeting in response to messages of support from City fans, said: “Thank you for all the nice messages, I’m good. Stay safe everyone take care of you.”

City’s first fixture of the new Premier League season is on September 21 when they face Wolves at Molineux.

City will also begin their Carabao Cup defence later that week. They will face either Bournemouth or Crystal Palace in a third round tie.

More in this section

Phil Foden File Photo Foden and Greenwood sent home from England duty over Covid breach
Callum Wilson File Photo Newcastle wrap up Callum Wilson signing from Bournemouth
Chelsea v Norwich City - Premier League - Stamford Bridge Frank Lampard knows the pressure is on at Chelsea after splashing the cash
man citypa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up