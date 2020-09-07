Duffy and Egan plan Zoom chats to solve defensive issues

Shane Duffy has revealed that Stephen Kenny’s assistant Keith Andrews will be arranging zoom calls between him and John Egan in a bid to resolve Ireland’s defensive issues.

Despite the pair starting their fifth competitive games in a row in yesterday’s Uefa Nations League defeat to Finland, the duo were caught square on a number of occasions.

Speaking afterwards, Duffy admitted the new system imposed by Kenny in his first two matches at the helm places demands on defenders led to “tiredness”.

In a formation whereby full-backs Matt Doherty and Enda Stevens hold advanced positions, and the two centre-backs are not flanked by a third, gaps like those evident against Bulgaria and Finland are inevitable.

The Euro play-off semi-final in Slovakia is looming a month tomorrow and Duffy admits urgent action is required.

“When you are defending big spaces, you get tired,” admitted the Derryman, who once again skippered his country as Seamus Coleman was left on the bench.

“The manager wants the full-backs high up the pitch and sometimes it leaves us one on one, or two against two.

“This is the way the manager wants to play and you've got to get used to it or else you won't be in the team.

“We’ve given another silly goal away, which isn’t like us. The better teams will punish you more so we've got to sort it out quick.

“Hopefully John and I can have Zoom calls to see what we need to do better, and what we’re comfortable with, for the big game against Slovakia. Keith has touched on that.” Robbie Brady also didn’t hold back in highlighting home truths. Against Bulgaria, ranked 59 in the world, and a Finnish side placed one above them, Ireland were outplayed in midfield for large periods.

The Burnley attacker, named man-of-the-match, confessed: “There are no excuses.

“We wanted to put our mark on things in these two games but didn’t manage it.

“We’ll have some fixing to do and things to tighten up before the next games.” “I think the more work we get in with the manager and coaching staff will only push us forward.” Extracting positives at the end of a flat display in an empty stadium represented a task but Jayson Molumby’s ascension was definitely one.

The bustling Waterford midfielder was a mainstay of Kenny’s year of success with the U21 debut and emulated teammate Adam Idah by winning his first senior cap as a starter.

“I’ve mixed emotions because while my dream was to play for Ireland, I’m gutted that we weren’t clinical enough,” said the Brighton and Hove Albion playmaker.

“Stephen named the team yesterday and there were a few nerves because it was a surreal moment making my debut.” Come next month when the squad assembles three days before the Bratislava blockbuster, Molumby wants to have first-team football behind him. That may require another loan move after last season’s temporary switch to Millwall proved to be the making of him.

“You’re not really going to get selected for Ireland, in my opinion, if you’re not playing week in, week out at a good level and getting that intensity,” he added.

“I knew that wasn’t fit enough today so it’s important to get the minutes in and be playing regularly to cope, especially with the big one in Slovakia.

“I’ll have that discussion with the Brighton gaffer (Graham Potter) towards the end of the window. For now, the ball’s in my court.”