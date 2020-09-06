Player ratings: Randolph and Arter Ireland's best

Darren Randolph 8: Yet again, Ireland’s stand-out performer. Did brilliantly to deny Pukki in a one-on-one after just nine minutes. Saved twice from the Norwich front man after that as well as Rob Taylor. Nothing the Bray man could do for Fredrik Jensen’s goal. Super save to tip over late on from Alho.

Matt Doherty 5: Got the nod ahead of skipper Seamus Coleman again. But the new Spurs signing was poor in the first half. Came into the game more after the interval. Set up Robinson for his second-half chance.

Shane Duffy 6: Retained the skipper’s armband in Coleman’s absence. But like Egan, was caught square by Pukki’s pass to Taylor for Jensen’s goal. Found the roof of the net with an 88th-minute header.

John Egan 6: For the second game in a row, along with Duffy, the pair were too close and were exposed for the Finnish goal. Never got to grips with Pukki whose movement caused problems.

Enda Stevens 5: The Sheffield United left-back was caught out for the goal as Jensen got in behind him to score. A disappointing first period but improved after the break. His final ball on crosses was not up to scratch.

Harry Arter 7: The best outfield player on show. Recalled to the first 11 for the first time since the game away to Gibraltar in March 2019. Narrowly off target towards the end with a deflected shot. Picked up a yellow card near the end.

Jayson Molumby 6: A full senior debut for the Waterford man who came through the U21 ranks under Stephen Kenny. Asked to play the holding role in front of the back four. Picked up a yellow card in the second half. Dragged a shot wide late on.

Robbie Brady 6: His late cameo as a sub against Bulgaria in which he set up the equaliser saw the Dubliner come into the revamped midfield three. Took most of the set-pieces. But Duffy’s late header was the main outcome of the deliveries.

Aaron Connolly 6: Again deployed on the left of the front three. But the Finns' formation of wing-backs and three central defenders saw him stifled in the first period. Fired into the side netting on 56 minutes then headed wide on 67. Taken off with 13 minutes remaining.

Adam Idah 6: Changed his shirt number from 9 to 19 on his home debut. Held the ball up well but was unable to use his pace down the channels against the strong Finnish defence. Replaced by David McGoldrick midway through the second half.

Callum O’Dowda 5: Had a couple of runs down the right flank in a first half that never saw the Bristol City winger get going. Shot wide from distance just before the hour mark. That attempt was his last contribution to the cause as a groin problem saw him substituted.

Subs: Callum Robinson 6 (for O’Dowda 59 mins): Was bright when he came on. Thwarted by Hradecky with 20 minutes to go.

David McGoldrick 6 (for Idah 66 mins). Almost made an immediate impact, involved in two chances within moments of coming on.

James McClean (for Connolly 77 mins). Not on long enough to mark.