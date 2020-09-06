Teething problems put Stephen Kenny's Ireland in the midst of a culture war 

Culture clash has only begun

People debating the merits of what Stephen Kenny is trying to do seems bizarre at such an early stage. He has not plotted or dreamed up some crazed concoction of ideas to overhaul a grand masterplan that has worked for decades.

He is attempting to fix something that has been broken for too long. Kenny simply wants the Ireland players to pass the ball more and assert control on opponents by having as much possession as possible.

But, as was evident here, Ireland need to be more incisive and sharper both in and out of possession.

That some, like former Ireland international Ian Harte, seem only too keen to deride Kenny’s ideas – especially when his reign is only beginning – is an indication of the battle that is underway for the heart and soul of the game in this country.

While there are clear teething problems, like the space and gaps between midfield and defence which leave Ireland badly exposed, and which Finland should have done more to exploit, you are willing to accept them as part of the change process.

Provided, of course, said change leads to progress and not regression.

There is a new plan being implemented, something braver and bolder, rather than just the same old same old, the gospel of ‘nick one if we can, keep it tight and definitely don’t do anything stupid’ that had us in a rut and, quite frankly, made so many Ireland matches tortuous.

There will, without doubt, be more pain ahead before this Ireland team reach the point when Kenny’s ideas come to fruition. Some won’t be part of his plans.

This defeat was a stark reminder of the work ahead, but the hope is that this is the start of the journey rather than the uninspiring, middle of the road mediocrity we’ve been served so often.

A wide range of issues

Has a right back ever been described as languid before? Usually it is a mercurial forward star that would have such a tag but Matt Doherty is a law unto himself.

There are times where he barely musters a trudge on the pitch but, as he showed by setting up Callum Robinson for one of Ireland’s quick-fire glut of chances after falling behind, the new Spurs man can spring into life to devastating effect.

In the 70th minute, he read a pass out from the back and intercepted it before sliding through a perfectly-weighted one of his own for Robinson to get a clear sight of goal.

It would have been the perfect riposte to going behind on 63 minutes but Robinson, sprung from the bench in place of the lacklustre Callum O'Dowda, fired his shot straight into the body of goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky.

Doherty showed some frustration with debutant Jayson Molumby when the young midfielder ignored him on the overlap and chose to cross himself. Doherty retreated to position only after a face palm of despair that he never got the ball.

On the opposite flank, there were again flickering signs of Aaron Connolly’s threat, but only once were Ireland able to set him free into space and give him the chance to take Nikolai Alho on one-on-one.

The Galway native had the beating of his full-back once isolated but his shot was tame on the cut in. Ireland must find ways of letting him loose more often. At times things seem too crowded on that side, Connolly, Robbie Brady and Enda Stevens all convening to little or no effect.

These are kinks that can be easily sorted but bigger issues remain.

Positive reaction won’t cover problems

Finland showed a sharpness in attack that Ireland could have done with themselves. They pounced to score the winner, substitute Fredrik Jensen starting and finishing the move after Teemu Pukki combined with Robert Taylor to punish Ireland’s midfield for not getting a loose ball under control.

Kenny’s decision to overhaul the entire three-man unit – Harry Arter, Robbie Brady and Molumby all coming in for Jeff Hendrick, James McCarthy and Conor Hourihan – was done with a view to providing more energy and a freshness after playing in Sofia 72 hours earlier.

It didn’t materialise, although the introduction of David McGoldrick was a boost. He played a major part in Ireland’s positive reaction to going behind, but was unable to get a shot away himself in the 68th minute after good closing down by Robinson on the edge of the box.

Overall, this was a display that will have the Ireland boss and his coaching team bunkered down to find solutions. That needs to happen quickly with Slovakia in a Euro play-off on the horizon.