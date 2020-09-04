Graham Cummins again parts company with Cork 

Cork City's Graham Cummins after being sent off against Longford Town

Friday, September 04, 2020 - 16:21 PM

Graham Cummins has parted company with Cork City for a third time, the club's manager Neale Fenn has confirmed.

The much travelled Corkman had begun the season with Waterford, but rejoined City in July until the end of the current season.

Despite playing as a striker during his previous two spells, this time Cummins joined as a centre-half, a position he believed was now his best.

Injuries meant his opportunities were limited, though he started the FAI Cup win over Longford, where Ricardo Dinanga won it for City in extra-time.

However, despite looking comfortable in his defensive role that night, Cummins was sent off in the second half for a professional foul on Callum Warfield.

He hasn't featured since and Fenn has now told the42.ie that Cummins will leave the club. 

“Graham obviously came back in the summer, but he has struggled with a few knocks and niggles. We had a chat about it and we’ve agreed that he will move on. 

"We would like to thank Graham for his contribution while he was here, and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

