Three more Paris St Germain players test positive for coronavirus

Three more Paris St Germain players test positive for coronavirus
Six players have tested positive at French side PSG (Mike Egerton/PA)
Friday, September 04, 2020 - 00:04 AM
PA Sport Staff

Paris St Germain have announced three more players have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Ligue 1 champions have now seen six players test positive for the virus ahead of their delayed start to the season.

None of the affected players have been named.

The club posted on Twitter on Thursday evening: “The latest Sars CoV2 tests which took place at the heart of the Paris St Germain team saw three new positive cases.

“These players will follow the appropriate health protocols.”

PSG are making a delayed start to the new Ligue 1 season after their European exertions, with their first fixture scheduled for September 10 when they are due to travel to Lens.

Positive tests have already disrupted the start of the new campaign, with the opening match of the season between Marseille and St Etienne postponed when Marseille reported four positive tests.

PSG were awarded the 2019/20 title after the season was curtailed in April.

More in this section

Stephen Kenny during the game 3/9/2020 Kenny encouraged by frontline youngsters but admits Ireland too open
Finland Wales Nations League Soccer Kieffer Moore ensures Wales make winning start in Nations League
Republic of Ireland Training Session Debut for Idah against Bulgaria as Doherty gets nod over Coleman
paris st germainpa-sourceplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up